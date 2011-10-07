Women of the Arab Spring
Yemeni Tawakul Karman smiles after it was announced that she won the Nobel Peace Prize, in her tent, in Tagheer square in Sanaa, October 7, 2011. Karman said the award was a victory for Yemen's democracy activists and they would not give up until they had won full rights in a "democratic, modern Yemen". REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman rebel fighter supporter shoots an AK-47 rifle as she reacts to the news of the withdrawal of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's forces from Benghazi, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women display their hands which are painted red, symbolizing bloodshed, and blue, symbolizing peace, during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An anti-government protester clashes with a policeman in Cairo, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Women flash the victory sign as they march during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A protester carries her child as she chants anti-government slogans during mass demonstrations against Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in Alexandria, February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tunisian blogger Lina Ben Mhenni works on her computer at a cafe in Tunis, October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
A Tunisian protester grabs hold of a soldier's leg for safety as shots are fired in the air in front of the headquarters of the Constitutional Democratic Rally (RCD) party of ousted president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali during a demonstration, in downtown Tunis, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl holding an umbrella gestures with the victory sign as she stands in front of women performing noon prayers during a rally demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A mother carries her child while taking part in a demonstration demanding the resignation of Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, outside Sanaa University, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman opposition supporter takes shelter while providing water during rioting with pro-Mubarak demonstrators near Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Family members of Bahiya al-Aradi, a woman who was killed during riots, mourn holding her picture during her funeral procession held in Manama, March 22, 2011. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Protesters take family photographs on destroyed vehicles during mass demonstrations inside Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A girl attends Friday prayers in front of an army tank in Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of the first batch of Libyan female volunteers who trained to take up arms, assemble their rifles during a graduation ceremony in Benghazi, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An Egyptian woman reacts to the situation in her homeland during a demonstration against Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak outside the Egyptian embassy in Amman, February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Women take part in a protest demanding the release of rights activists detained during recent demonstrations in Sanaa, January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protesters chant anti-government slogans as they demonstrate in Tahrir Square in Cairo, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman with her face painted in the colours of the Kingdom of Libya flag attends a protest against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near the court house in Benghazi, June 29, 2011. The word on her forehead reads, "Leave". REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A protester reacts during a demonstration against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Cairo, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Syrian opposition demonstrator living in Jordan holds a Turkish flag during a rally in front of the Turkish embassy in Amman, in support of Turkey's stance against President Bashar al-Assad, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Libyans chant slogans during a rally to support rebel fighters near the courthouse in Benghazi, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A relative of Gharib Abdelaziz Abdellatif holds onto the ambulance carrying him in the port city in Suez, east of Cairo, January 26, 2011. Gharib, 45, died of internal bleeding after police shot him in the stomach. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Girls look at an anti-government rally attended by women to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Syrian protester shouts slogan with a banner reading "Shame" in front of the Syrian Embassy in Cairo, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Protesters react in Tahrir Square to Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak's televised speech in Cairo, February 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nurses sit on gurneys as they wait for injured people at the Suleimanieh Central hospital in Manama, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
An Egyptian girl films with her mobile phone during a pro-democracy rally at Tahrir Square, in Cairo, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A Libyan girl (front) weeps for joy as she celebrates at Green Square, renamed Martyrs Square by rebels, in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. The words on the girl's hand behind read as "Free in Green Square". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
