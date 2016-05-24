Edition:
Women of the Israeli army

Amir Cohen
MODI'IN, ISRAEL
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade take part in a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Amir Cohen
MODI'IN, ISRAEL
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade carry their comrade on a stretcher during a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers of the Search and Rescue brigade carry their comrade on a stretcher during a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Nir Elias
JAFFA, Israel
Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013

An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amir Cohen
NEGEV, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014

An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion stands next to backpacks after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. The "Caracal" battalion, two-thirds of whose members are women, was established in 2004 with the purpose of incorporating female soldiers in combat units. The main mission of Caracal is routine patrols on Israel's border with...more

An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion stands next to backpacks after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. The "Caracal" battalion, two-thirds of whose members are women, was established in 2004 with the purpose of incorporating female soldiers in combat units. The main mission of Caracal is routine patrols on Israel's border with Egypt to intercept infiltrators and smuggling from the Sinai desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Nir Elias
KIRYAT MALACHI, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, November 15, 2012

Israelis react and run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 13 and the military showdown lurched closer to all-out war. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israelis react and run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. Hamas rocket killed three Israelis north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, drawing first blood from Israel as the Palestinian death toll rose to 13 and the military showdown lurched closer to all-out war. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amir Cohen
EIN HASHLOSHA, Israel
Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2013

An Israeli soldier squats in a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier squats in a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Nir Elias
RAMLE, Israel
Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014

Israeli soldiers attend a remembrance ceremony for World War Two veterans who fought in the British Armed Forces, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Ramle near Tel Aviv November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers attend a remembrance ceremony for World War Two veterans who fought in the British Armed Forces, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Ramle near Tel Aviv November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Nir Elias
JAFFA, Israel
Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013

Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, work in the newsroom at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, work in the newsroom at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amir Cohen
ASHKELON, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014

Israeli soldiers stand in front of the launcher of an Iron Dome missile interceptor battery deployed in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers stand in front of the launcher of an Iron Dome missile interceptor battery deployed in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Amir Cohen
EILAT, Israel
Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014

An Israeli soldier sits in front of a naval ship at a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier sits in front of a naval ship at a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ronen Zvulun
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

An Israeli soldier take part in a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the military cemetery on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli soldier take part in a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the military cemetery on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Amir Cohen
KIRYAT GAT, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015

An Israeli soldier is partly covered in fake blood as she plays the role of a victim during a drill simulating a bomb attack on a train in Kiryat Gat, Israel June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier is partly covered in fake blood as she plays the role of a victim during a drill simulating a bomb attack on a train in Kiryat Gat, Israel June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Nir Elias
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Sunday, May 04, 2014

Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Amir Cohen
NEGEV, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014

Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest after finishing a 20-kilometer march in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker, marking the end of their training, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Amir Cohen
REVADIM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2013

An Israeli soldier guards as her comrades search for remains at the site of a helicopter crash in a field near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier guards as her comrades search for remains at the site of a helicopter crash in a field near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Darren Whiteside
SDE BOKER, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2013

Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest during a 23-kilometre march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest during a 23-kilometre march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Nir Elias
TEL AVIV, Israel
Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015

Israeli soldiers prepare ahead of a handover ceremony, in which the new Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot replaced outgoing Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz, at Kirya base in Tel Aviv February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers prepare ahead of a handover ceremony, in which the new Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot replaced outgoing Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz, at Kirya base in Tel Aviv February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Darren Whiteside
SDE BOKER, Israel
Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2013

An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion walks with a stuffed toy cat in her bag during a 23-kilometer march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion walks with a stuffed toy cat in her bag during a 23-kilometer march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Amir Cohen
MODI'IN, ISRAEL
Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016

An Israeli soldier of the Search and Rescue brigade takes a selfie of her comrades during a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier of the Search and Rescue brigade takes a selfie of her comrades during a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Ronen Zvulun
JERUSALEM, Israel
Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Israeli soldiers stand in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli soldiers stand in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
