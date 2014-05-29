Women of the Israeli military
An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion smiles during a 23-kilometer march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. The "Caracal" battalion, two-thirds of whose members are women, was...more
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest during a march in Israel's Negev desert May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion carry their comrade on a stretcher during a march May, 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion gather to have their photograph taken during a march May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand in front of the launcher of an Iron Dome missile interceptor battery deployed in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion carry their comrade on a stretcher during a march May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion help their comrade during a march May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, speaks during a broadcast session at the station's studio in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. The Israeli military operates two radio stations, a news-based...more
Israeli soldiers hold flags before placing them on the graves of fallen soldiers during a ceremony at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, ahead of Memorial Day, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion help each other climb up a hill during a march February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion stands next to backpacks after finishing a march May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion walks with a stuffed toy cat in her bag during a march February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion rest after finishing a march May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers of the Caracal battalion take part in a march May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command rests as she sits in a concrete bomb shelter during a search and rescue drill near Tel Aviv November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from Galei Tzahal, the Israeli army radio station, work in the newsroom at the station's studios in Jaffa, south of central Tel Aviv November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier guards as her comrades search for remains at the site of a helicopter crash in a field near Kibbutz Revadim in southern Israel March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis react and run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Female Israeli soldiers take part in a drill which envisages a plane crash and the leakage of dangerous substances at the Tel Aviv port June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Israeli soldier stands still at an Iron Dome unit in the coastal city of Ashkelon, north of the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand under pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust, during a visit to the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier places a flag on the grave of a fallen comrade at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers write notes to God to place in cracks on the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site in Jerusalem's Old City September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier adjusts her comrade's sock before a welcoming ceremony for Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the residence of Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem March 15, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman lays a flower in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
