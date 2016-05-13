Edition:
United Kingdom

Women punch through Sudan's taboos

Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
Omdurman, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. In a country where Muslim mores dominate, women's boxing is a rare spectacle, new and unfamiliar. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. In a country where Muslim mores dominate, women's boxing is a rare spectacle, new and unfamiliar. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
1 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
KHARTOUM, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Arafat Abkar (R), 22, practises boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. Sudan is ruled by Islamic law, which requires women to dress modestly. But in the ring, bare heads and defined muscles can mark out women boxers for criticism and ridicule. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar (R), 22, practises boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. Sudan is ruled by Islamic law, which requires women to dress modestly. But in the ring, bare heads and defined muscles can mark out women boxers for criticism and ridicule. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
2 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
Omdurman, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (L) and Saraa Mutawkil (R) take a group photo with coach Ali Al-Aqraa after boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Ali al-Aqraa, 78, a retired Sudanese boxing champion and the first to begin training women said a lack of funds, not enthusiasm, was the biggest hurdle. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (L) and Saraa Mutawkil (R) take a group photo with coach Ali Al-Aqraa after boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Ali al-Aqraa, 78, a retired Sudanese boxing champion and the first to begin training women said a lack of funds, not enthusiasm, was the biggest hurdle. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
3 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
KHARTOUM, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Arafat Abkar, 22, looks on during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. "People mock women who box. They think it's not feminine but they're wrong ... I don't think this sport will stop me getting married. So far, we've faced no objections from anyone, governmental or otherwise," Abkar said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, looks on during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. "People mock women who box. They think it's not feminine but they're wrong ... I don't think this sport will stop me getting married. So far, we've faced no objections from anyone, governmental or otherwise," Abkar said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
4 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
KHARTOUM, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Arafat Abkar, 22, practices boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum, Sudan May 9, 2016. Most families are not so supportive and one girl at the Nile Club said she boxed in secret as her family would object to her taking part in what they see as a man's sport. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, practices boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum, Sudan May 9, 2016. Most families are not so supportive and one girl at the Nile Club said she boxed in secret as her family would object to her taking part in what they see as a man's sport. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
5 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
Omdurman, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She was defeated on points in the Middleweight category by Yannick Azangue of Cameroon. Since then, the Sudan Amateur Boxing Federation has sought to encourage women to join the sport...more

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She was defeated on points in the Middleweight category by Yannick Azangue of Cameroon. Since then, the Sudan Amateur Boxing Federation has sought to encourage women to join the sport despite social challenges. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
6 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
KHARTOUM, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Arafat Abakar, 22, waits inside the ring during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. At the club, women train alongside men, shouting as they jumped from foot to foot and punched each other with worn gloves. The equipment is worn and basic, but the center is busy, the atmosphere buzzing with young people practicing everything from martial arts to soccer. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abakar, 22, waits inside the ring during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. At the club, women train alongside men, shouting as they jumped from foot to foot and punched each other with worn gloves. The equipment is worn and basic, but the center is busy, the atmosphere buzzing with young people practicing everything from martial arts to soccer. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
7 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
Omdurman, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (R), 26, challenges Saraa Mutawkil, 18, during boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (R), 26, challenges Saraa Mutawkil, 18, during boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
8 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
KHARTOUM, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Arafat Abkar, 22, warms up during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, warms up during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
9 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
Omdurman, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
10 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
KHARTOUM, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Arafat Abkar, 22, rests during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Arafat Abkar, 22, rests during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
11 / 12
Photographer
Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Location
KHARTOUM, Sudan
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

A boy sleeps inside the ring as Arafat Abkar (2nd R), 22, practices boxing at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
A boy sleeps inside the ring as Arafat Abkar (2nd R), 22, practices boxing at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
12 / 12

Women punch through Sudan's taboos

Women punch through Sudan's taboos Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Pyongyang skyline

The Pyongyang skyline
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »