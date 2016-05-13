Women punch through Sudan's taboos
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. In a country where Muslim mores dominate, women's boxing is a rare spectacle, new and unfamiliar. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Arafat Abkar (R), 22, practises boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. Sudan is ruled by Islamic law, which requires women to dress modestly. But in the ring, bare heads and defined muscles can mark out women boxers for criticism and ridicule. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (L) and Saraa Mutawkil (R) take a group photo with coach Ali Al-Aqraa after boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Ali al-Aqraa, 78, a retired Sudanese boxing champion and the first to begin training women said a lack of funds, not enthusiasm, was the biggest hurdle. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Arafat Abkar, 22, looks on during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. "People mock women who box. They think it's not feminine but they're wrong ... I don't think this sport will stop me getting married. So far, we've faced no objections from anyone, governmental or otherwise," Abkar said. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Arafat Abkar, 22, practices boxing at the Nile Club in Khartoum, Sudan May 9, 2016. Most families are not so supportive and one girl at the Nile Club said she boxed in secret as her family would object to her taking part in what they see as a man's sport. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Saraa Mutawkil (R), 18, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. Women's boxing was unheard of in Sudan until four years ago, when Sahar Mohamed took up the sport and represented her country at the All Africa Games last year. She was defeated on points in the Middleweight category by Yannick Azangue of Cameroon. Since then, the Sudan Amateur Boxing Federation has sought to encourage women to join the sport...more
Arafat Abakar, 22, waits inside the ring during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. At the club, women train alongside men, shouting as they jumped from foot to foot and punched each other with worn gloves. The equipment is worn and basic, but the center is busy, the atmosphere buzzing with young people practicing everything from martial arts to soccer. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma (R), 26, challenges Saraa Mutawkil, 18, during boxing practice at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Arafat Abkar, 22, warms up during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sahar Mohamed Al Dooma, 26, practices boxing at Al Rabie club in Omdurman May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Arafat Abkar, 22, rests during boxing practice at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy sleeps inside the ring as Arafat Abkar (2nd R), 22, practices boxing at Nile Club in Khartoum May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah