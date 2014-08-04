Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 3:55pm BST

'Woodstock' in Poland

People watch a bungee jumper in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, Poland, close to the German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to thank those who donated money to his GOCC charity organization that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 04, 2014
A bird's eye view shows a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A bird's eye view shows people at a concert at the main stage during the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man dives in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People cheer in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man rests in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Revelers attend the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man leans against a portable toilet at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People sit on a bench above a campsite at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man listens to a band that is playing at the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People walk through a camp site at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A reveler wears a hat made of beer cans at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman crowd-surfs in front of the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A woman showers in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

