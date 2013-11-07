Working at a food bank
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. Fritza Lemitelamy, a single mother of six, and...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. Fritza Lemitelamy, a single mother of six, and two of her children are taking the eight week course for the unemployed and the underemployed with the ultimate goal of opening their own Haitian restaurant. The class, which in addition to teaching kitchen and life skills produces meals for three agencies of the New Hampshire Food Bank. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) watches as her son Johnathan is fitted for his graduation chef's coat at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) watches as her son Johnathan is fitted for his graduation chef's coat at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Head teacher and chef Jayson McCarter (L) talks about knife skills for cutting apples with Fritza Lemitelamy (C) and her daughter Elizabeth, at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in...more
Head teacher and chef Jayson McCarter (L) talks about knife skills for cutting apples with Fritza Lemitelamy (C) and her daughter Elizabeth, at the Culinary Job Training Program where they are both students at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, puts sliced apples in the cooker to make applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, puts sliced apples in the cooker to make applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, laughs while making meat pies in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, laughs while making meat pies in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy and her daughter Elizabeth cut up squash to be cooked for meals, as students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy and her daughter Elizabeth cut up squash to be cooked for meals, as students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (C), talks her children Jonathan (L) and Elizabeth during a break at the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank where they are students, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Fritza Lemitelamy (C), talks her children Jonathan (L) and Elizabeth during a break at the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank where they are students, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, emerges from walk-in refrigerator in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, emerges from walk-in refrigerator in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) and her son Jonathan, students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, cart applesauce made by the class to a freezer amid shelves of the food bank's storage space in Manchester, New Hampshire...more
Fritza Lemitelamy (R) and her son Jonathan, students in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, cart applesauce made by the class to a freezer amid shelves of the food bank's storage space in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, slices apples for applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, slices apples for applesauce in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Johnathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank cleans knives in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Johnathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank cleans knives in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, drinks coffee during a break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elizabeth Lemitelamy, 19, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, drinks coffee during a break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, hangs up the phone after failing to get the electric company to restart the service at her home, during a lunch break in the class kitchen in...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, hangs up the phone after failing to get the electric company to restart the service at her home, during a lunch break in the class kitchen in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head while waiting in traffic after a seven hour class in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, holds her head while waiting in traffic after a seven hour class in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, and her daughters Anastasia (L) and Elizabeth (R), look at a magazine while shopping for dinner which does not need be refrigerated or cooked because...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, and her daughters Anastasia (L) and Elizabeth (R), look at a magazine while shopping for dinner which does not need be refrigerated or cooked because the power has been shut off at their home, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy (R), a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, prays with her children at their home, where the electric company shut off the power because they were unable to keep up with the bills, in...more
Fritza Lemitelamy (R), a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, prays with her children at their home, where the electric company shut off the power because they were unable to keep up with the bills, in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, makes sandwiches for her family's dinner by flashlight because the electricity has been shut off to their home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6,...more
Fritza Lemitelamy, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, makes sandwiches for her family's dinner by flashlight because the electricity has been shut off to their home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jonathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, counts out pennies by candlelight to buy gasoline for the family car at his home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Jonathan Lemitelamy, 18, a student in the Culinary Job Training Program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, counts out pennies by candlelight to buy gasoline for the family car at his home in Manchester, New Hampshire November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Inside Twitter
A tour inside Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.
The invisible man
Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
France's boy bullfighters
Brothers Solal and Nino are already training to be matadors.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.