Working at Google
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The music room is seen at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The music room is seen at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Binary code is written on the wall of the kitchen that displays Google company messages at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Binary code is written on the wall of the kitchen that displays Google company messages at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, (L) shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, (L) shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A telephone booth at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A telephone booth at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
At the New York City offices of Google employees are encouraged to ride company scooters in hallways and between offices, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
At the New York City offices of Google employees are encouraged to ride company scooters in hallways and between offices, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
At the Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA a playful whiteboard hosts an array of doodles, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
At the Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA a playful whiteboard hosts an array of doodles, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline, at the New York City company office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline, at the New York City company office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Employees meet in a conference room at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees meet in a conference room at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An onsite gym at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An onsite gym at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks past a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks past a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
An employee takes a nap at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees in a shared office space at the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees in a shared office space at the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
At the Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA employees work in their shared offices, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
At the Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA employees work in their shared offices, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson