Working at Google

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The music room is seen at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Binary code is written on the wall of the kitchen that displays Google company messages at the new Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan, 27, (L) shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A telephone booth at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

At the New York City offices of Google employees are encouraged to ride company scooters in hallways and between offices, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Employees sit in the "Boardwalk" workspace at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

An employee takes a break to play a game of pool, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Katharine Ng zooms in to Paris on panoramic Google Maps screens at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

At the Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA a playful whiteboard hosts an array of doodles, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline, at the New York City company office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Software Engineer for Google mobile photos Ken Arthur, views a scrolling employee photo collage that he helped develop in the 20% of his work time which Google employees can devote to personal projects, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Employees meet in a conference room at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

An onsite gym at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A woman walks past a tunnel of Google homepage logos at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

An employee takes a nap at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Employees in a shared office space at the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

At the Google headquarters in Mountain View, CA employees work in their shared offices, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Performance specialist David Delgado, 27, demonstrates a rope exercise in the company gym which is open 24 hours a day at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Wednesday, November 14, 2012

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

