Working for Bernie
Simon Bracey-Lane from London, Britain works at the front desk of the Iowa campaign headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Paula Pink, a dog owned by Sue Spicer, wears a t-shirt supporting Bernie Sanders at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Sara McNew and daughter Ivy McNew, 2, talk to canvassers for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Volunteer Hallie Reardon, 16, of Clive, Iowa pumps up the audience before Bernie Sanders campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Arianna Jones (L) and Sarah Ford (R) work at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
A volunteer at a Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A supporter leads a crowd in cheers while waiting for Bernie Sanders to speak with volunteers and staffers at his campaign office in Davenport, Iowa, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Nathan Arentsen works at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Amanda Loutris schedules volunteer times at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Volunteer Ethan Fagre, 18, of Waverly, Iowa holds a sign as he waits for Bernie Sanders to campaign at the Johnson County Democrats Barbecue at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Iowa City, Iowa, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Simon Bracey-Lane relaxes at the Des Moines headquarters of Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
A staffer for Bernie Sanders prepares for his arrival at a campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Volunteers and staff for Bernie Sanders work at his Iowa campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Murry the dog greets Holly Fussell (L) and Emma Caverly (R) as they canvas for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Next Slideshows
Pregnant in the Zika zone
Experts believe as the Zika virus spreads from Brazil, other countries in the Americas are also likely to see cases of babies with Zika-linked birth defects.
Trump, piece by piece
Focusing in on the details of the Republican front runner Donald Trump.
Cruz confidential
On the campaign trail with Republican Ted Cruz.
Bern-ing man
On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.
MORE IN PICTURES
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.