World AIDS Day

Woodrow "Woody" Barron, 69, from Plainfield New Jersey, an AIDS patient, sits alone at the Broadway House for Continuing care, New Jersey's only specialized nursing facility for people living with HIV/AIDS where he has lived since 1997 in New Jersey May 9, 2012. Barron, who was lived with AIDS since 1986 when he contracted the virus through sharing a needle with a fellow drug user was asked what advise he would have for young African Americans who continue to be so hard hit by HIV/AIDS says that youth need to "find a better way to live their life" and "not to be afraid of seeking help, getting tested for HIV and educate themselves about HIV to protect themselves.. otherwise HIV will just keep killing us". Picture taken May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: HEALTH)