Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Dec 1, 2014 | 5:05pm GMT

World AIDS Day

A patient rests in his bed in a hospice for those suffering from AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014. From 1992, the temple has provided housing for HIV-positive patients and palliative care for those in the final stages of AIDS.

A patient rests in his bed in a hospice for those suffering from AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014. From 1992, the temple has provided housing for HIV-positive patients and palliative...more

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A patient rests in his bed in a hospice for those suffering from AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014. From 1992, the temple has provided housing for HIV-positive patients and palliative care for those in the final stages of AIDS.
Close
1 / 18
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.

A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.
Close
2 / 18
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A terminally ill patient raises his arm in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Close
3 / 18
Terminally ill patients rest in their beds in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Terminally ill patients rest in their beds in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Terminally ill patients rest in their beds in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Close
4 / 18
Arun Lunt, a practically blind AIDS patient, cools herself in front of a fan at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu where she has been living for seven years in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Arun Lunt, a practically blind AIDS patient, cools herself in front of a fan at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu where she has been living for seven years in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Arun Lunt, a practically blind AIDS patient, cools herself in front of a fan at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu where she has been living for seven years in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Close
5 / 18
A patient is given bath at a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

A patient is given bath at a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A patient is given bath at a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Close
6 / 18
Nine-year-old Tumelo holds his grandmother's hand after taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether HIV-positive or not. Nkosi's Haven is named after Nkosi Johnson, the young AIDS activist who passed away on International Children's Day on June 1, 2001.

Nine-year-old Tumelo holds his grandmother's hand after taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Nine-year-old Tumelo holds his grandmother's hand after taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014. Nkosi's Haven provides residential care for destitute HIV-positive mothers and their children, whether HIV-positive or not. Nkosi's Haven is named after Nkosi Johnson, the young AIDS activist who passed away on International Children's Day on June 1, 2001.
Close
7 / 18
Children play before going to school at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.

Children play before going to school at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Children play before going to school at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.
Close
8 / 18
Nine-year-old Tumelo shows off antiretroviral (ARV) pills before taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.

Nine-year-old Tumelo shows off antiretroviral (ARV) pills before taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Nine-year-old Tumelo shows off antiretroviral (ARV) pills before taking his medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.
Close
9 / 18
A girl covers herself while taking medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.

A girl covers herself while taking medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A girl covers herself while taking medication at Nkosi's Haven, south of Johannesburg November 28, 2014.
Close
10 / 18
A terminally ill man is comforted by another patient in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

A terminally ill man is comforted by another patient in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A terminally ill man is comforted by another patient in a hospice for those dying of AIDS at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Close
11 / 18
Girls perform a traditional dance in an alley during an HIV/AIDS awareness program in Kolkata November 30, 2014.

Girls perform a traditional dance in an alley during an HIV/AIDS awareness program in Kolkata November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Girls perform a traditional dance in an alley during an HIV/AIDS awareness program in Kolkata November 30, 2014.
Close
12 / 18
Patients chat as they rest inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.

Patients chat as they rest inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
Patients chat as they rest inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.
Close
13 / 18
A patient rests inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.

A patient rests inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A patient rests inside a HIV/AIDS hospice in the suburbs of Yangon, November 30, 2014.
Close
14 / 18
Children watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.

Children watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Children watch a street performance to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014.
Close
15 / 18
Red balloons are released to mark World AIDS Day at the Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo December 1, 2014.

Red balloons are released to mark World AIDS Day at the Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo December 1, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
Red balloons are released to mark World AIDS Day at the Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo December 1, 2014.
Close
16 / 18
A taxi driver is given condoms by a member of the Treatment Action Campaign as they campaign for safe sex in Daveyton, outside Johannesburg November 27, 2014.

A taxi driver is given condoms by a member of the Treatment Action Campaign as they campaign for safe sex in Daveyton, outside Johannesburg November 27, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, November 30, 2014
A taxi driver is given condoms by a member of the Treatment Action Campaign as they campaign for safe sex in Daveyton, outside Johannesburg November 27, 2014.
Close
17 / 18
A preserved body of an AIDS victim is displayed in a museum at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

A preserved body of an AIDS victim is displayed in a museum at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A preserved body of an AIDS victim is displayed in a museum at the Buddhist temple Wat Prabat Nampu in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 30, 2014.
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Face-off in Hong Kong

Face-off in Hong Kong

Next Slideshows

Face-off in Hong Kong

Face-off in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy activists clash with police after surrounding Hong Kong's central government offices.

01 Dec 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Nov 2014
Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday deals.

28 Nov 2014
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

28 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast