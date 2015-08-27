Edition:
World Athletics Championships highlights

Winner Usain Bolt of crouches after being hit by a cameraman on a Segway (R) after competing at the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. in the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica shakes hands with fans after winning the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Allyson Felix of the U.S. celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 400m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses for photographers after winning the men's 200 metres final as Justin Gatlin from the U.S. looks on during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, gold medal, reacts on the podium after the women's 100 metres event during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Mikel Thomas of Trinidad and Tobago lies on the track after falling during his men's 110 metres hurdles heat at the IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
David Lekuta Rudisha of Kenya reacts after winning the men's 800m event during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Second placed Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou of Greece celebrates with her national flag after the women's pole vault final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
A TV cameraman plays with his Usain Bolt puppet on the finish line during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Julius Yego of Kenya competes in the men's javelin throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya jumps a water obstacle in the men's 3000 metres steeplechase final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) leads in the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe of Germany competes in the men's pole vault final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica films during the medal ceremony of the men's 100m during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe of Germany celebrates as he clears the bar to win silver in the men's pole vault final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Rolanda Bell of Panama falling head first into the water obstacle during the women's 3000 metres steeplechase heats at the 15th IAAF World Championships in the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Renaud Lavillenie of France lies on the crash mat with the bar in his hand during the men's pole vault final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Kimberly Williams of Jamaica competes in the women's triple jump final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Fabrice Lapierre of Australia competes in the men's long jump qualification during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (C) crosses the finish line next to (from R to L) Trayvon Bromell, Mike Rodgers, Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin of the U.S. at the men's 100 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Martina Strutz of Germany competes in the women's pole vault qualification during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A track official (Top L) calls for a stretcher for Hanane Ouhaddou of Morocco (C) after the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 24, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Reese Hoffa of the U.S. competes in the men's shot put final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Ren Mengqian of China competes in the women's pole vault qualifying round during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Eliska Klucinova of Czech Republic competes in the javelin throw event of the women's heptathlon during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain competes in the 800 metres event of the women's heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships at National Stadium in Beijing, China August 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Caio Bonfim of Brazil (L) kneels at the finish line as Cai Zelin of China walks past after the men's 20 km race walk final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Nadine Visser of Netherlands competes in the long jump event of the women's heptathlon during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Athletes compete in the men's 20 km race walk final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the men's 10,000 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Nadine Visser of Netherlands competes in the long jump event of the women's heptathlon during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
