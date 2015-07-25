Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jul 25, 2015 | 7:55pm BST

World Cup 2018 qualifying draw

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova holds a soccer ball with autographs signed by her guests during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Presenter Natalia Vodianova holds a soccer ball with autographs signed by her guests during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Presenter Natalia Vodianova holds a soccer ball with autographs signed by her guests during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova starts the play-off draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Presenter Natalia Vodianova starts the play-off draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Presenter Natalia Vodianova starts the play-off draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 21
Former Russian soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds up the slip showing "Finland" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Russian soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds up the slip showing "Finland" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Former Russian soccer player Aleksandr Kerzhakov holds up the slip showing "Finland" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro attents the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro attents the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro attents the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 21
UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 21
Artist Polina Gagarina performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Artist Polina Gagarina performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Artist Polina Gagarina performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
7 / 21
European groups A, B and C are seen on a board during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

European groups A, B and C are seen on a board during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
European groups A, B and C are seen on a board during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
8 / 21
Jazz saxophonist Igor Butman performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Jazz saxophonist Igor Butman performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Jazz saxophonist Igor Butman performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 21
Former soccer player Ronaldo of Brazil holds up the slip showing "Brazil" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former soccer player Ronaldo of Brazil holds up the slip showing "Brazil" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Former soccer player Ronaldo of Brazil holds up the slip showing "Brazil" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 21
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter kisses his hand as he attends the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter kisses his hand as he attends the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter kisses his hand as he attends the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 21
An artist performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

An artist performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
An artist performs during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
12 / 21
Former Russian soccer player Alexey Smertin holds up the slip showing "Fiji" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Former Russian soccer player Alexey Smertin holds up the slip showing "Fiji" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Former Russian soccer player Alexey Smertin holds up the slip showing "Fiji" during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 21
FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (C) stands between Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto'o and former Russian player Rinat Dasaev (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (C) stands between Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto'o and former Russian player Rinat Dasaev (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25,...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke (C) stands between Cameroon's soccer player Samuel Eto'o and former Russian player Rinat Dasaev (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 21
St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
15 / 21
Members of national soccer federations attend the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Members of national soccer federations attend the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Members of national soccer federations attend the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 21
Vasily Gerello and Hibla Gerzmava perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Vasily Gerello and Hibla Gerzmava perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Vasily Gerello and Hibla Gerzmava perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 21
Presenter Natalia Vodianova announces the Oceania group during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Presenter Natalia Vodianova announces the Oceania group during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Presenter Natalia Vodianova announces the Oceania group during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 21
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
19 / 21
Artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Artists perform during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
20 / 21
A general view shows the overview of the European zone draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A general view shows the overview of the European zone draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
A general view shows the overview of the European zone draw during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Best of the British Open

Best of the British Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the British Open

Best of the British Open

American Zach Johnson wins golf's oldest major at St Andrews.

21 Jul 2015
F1 driver Jules Bianchi dies

F1 driver Jules Bianchi dies

French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi has died of critical head injuries sustained at last year�s Japanese Grand Prix.

20 Jul 2015
All wet at the British Open

All wet at the British Open

Workers clear water from the course during a rain delay during the second round of the British Open.

17 Jul 2015
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Road cyclists chase the famed yellow jersey in the race across France.

15 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures