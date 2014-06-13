Edition:
World Cup animals

The armadillo called Norman, Germany's World Cup oracle, approaches the soccer ball representing Germany as he makes his prediction for the team's opening match against Portugal, at the zoo in the western city of Muenster, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, June 13, 2014
The armadillo called Norman, Germany's World Cup oracle, approaches the soccer ball representing Germany as he makes his prediction for the team's opening match against Portugal, at the zoo in the western city of Muenster, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
People look at an elephant painted with the Brazil flag during a performance to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, June 13, 2014
People look at an elephant painted with the Brazil flag during a performance to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Elephants perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, June 13, 2014
Elephants perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A dolphin jumps out of the water to knock a ball in the air as part of an event in support of Japan's national team during a show at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 13, 2014
A dolphin jumps out of the water to knock a ball in the air as part of an event in support of Japan's national team during a show at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An octopus named Hacchan predicts Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by choosing the mock goal with the Japanese national flag, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 13, 2014
An octopus named Hacchan predicts Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast by choosing the mock goal with the Japanese national flag, at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Giant panda Ying Mei sits next to a box of food with the Brazilian flag on it, during an event called Panda Predicts World Cup Results, in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, June 13, 2014
Giant panda Ying Mei sits next to a box of food with the Brazilian flag on it, during an event called Panda Predicts World Cup Results, in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman reacts next to an elephant painted with the Russia flag during a performance to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, along the Khaosan tourist street in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, June 13, 2014
A woman reacts next to an elephant painted with the Russia flag during a performance to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, along the Khaosan tourist street in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Archerfish predict Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup match against Ivory Coast by hitting the plate coated with their bait and written with the word "Win", at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 13, 2014
Archerfish predict Japan's victory in their 2014 World Cup match against Ivory Coast by hitting the plate coated with their bait and written with the word "Win", at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Elephants painted with flags of France and England perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as hundreds of people watch along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, June 13, 2014
Elephants painted with flags of France and England perform to celebrate the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as hundreds of people watch along the Khaosan tourist street, in Bangkok, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Two-year-old African penguin named Aochan, wearing the Japanese team jersey, prepares to make a prediction on the result of Japan's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 13, 2014
Two-year-old African penguin named Aochan, wearing the Japanese team jersey, prepares to make a prediction on the result of Japan's 2014 World Cup soccer match against Ivory Coast at Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A sheep dressed in a jersey in the colors of the Colombian national team is seen during a exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. The sheep is named Falcao, after the Colombian player. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Friday, June 13, 2014
A sheep dressed in a jersey in the colors of the Colombian national team is seen during a exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. The sheep is named Falcao, after the Colombian player. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Farmers wait with their sheep, dressed with jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national team, during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Friday, June 13, 2014
Farmers wait with their sheep, dressed with jerseys in the colors of the Brazilian national team, during an exhibition in Nobsa, Colombia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Twenty-one-year-old female seal Sarasa controls a ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 13, 2014
Twenty-one-year-old female seal Sarasa controls a ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Six-year-old female sea lion Chanto, wearing Japan's national team uniform, controls a ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Friday, June 13, 2014
Six-year-old female sea lion Chanto, wearing Japan's national team uniform, controls a ball during a new show at the Shinagawa Aqua Stadium aquarium in Tokyo June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A match between the elephants and some students was held as part of a campaign to promote the 2014 World Cup and also to discourage gambling during the competition. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, June 13, 2014
An elephant walks near Thai students at a school in Thailand's Ayutthaya province June 9, 2014. A match between the elephants and some students was held as part of a campaign to promote the 2014 World Cup and also to discourage gambling during the competition. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A woman kneels with her dogs wearing Argentine team jerseys inside a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 13, 2014
A woman kneels with her dogs wearing Argentine team jerseys inside a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A Yorkshire terrier named Lula wears an Argentine jersey at a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 13, 2014
A Yorkshire terrier named Lula wears an Argentine jersey at a pet clothing store in Buenos Aires June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
