World Cup barber

An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more

An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the Original" in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashley Landis

Close