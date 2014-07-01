World Cup barber
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito", on the head of customer Miguel Carlos at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original", cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez Balcazar, known as "Chicharito" on the head of a customer at his barbershop in San Antonio, Texas June 30, 2014. ...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (L), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more
A likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more
A likeness of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel, known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his...more
An image of an Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi is cut onto the head of a customer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at the barbershop run by hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel known as "Rob the...more
Hair artist and master barber Rob Ferrel (R), known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at...more
Rob Ferrel (R) known as "Rob the Original" cuts the likeness of soccer player Lionel Messi of Argentina on the head of customer Vincent Hernandez, ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match between Argentina and Switzerland, at his barbershop in San...more
Next Slideshows
Suarez banned for bite
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is banned for nine World Cup matches after biting the shoulder of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.
England 1 - Italy 2
England fall to Italy in Group D action.
Opening Ceremony
The World Cup kicks off in Brazil.
Protests over World Cup
Road blocks and marches hit Brazil as groups criticize spending on the upcoming World Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.
Women in the World Summit
Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.