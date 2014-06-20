World Cup hair
Cameroon's Benoit Assou-Ekotto reacts during their match against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Italy's Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring a goal past England's goalkeeper Joe Hart June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Kyle Beckerman of the U.S. is fouled by Ghana's Mohammed Rabiu June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Brazil's national soccer team player Neymar (R) reacts next to teammate Dani Alves as they practice June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazil's Neymar during their match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
France's national soccer team player Paul Pogba attends a news conference June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Portugal's Raul Meireles holds the ball during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini controls the ball during a team training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Michael Bradley of the U.S. celebrates at the end of the match with Ghana June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Mexico's national soccer players Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa (L) attend a training session June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Croatia's Danijel Pranjic during their match against Cameroon June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Portugal's Nani stands in the rain during a training session June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mauro Horita
(L-R) Brazil's Luiz Gustavo, Marcelo and David Luiz sing the national anthem before the match against Mexico June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Uruguay's Diego Forlan watches the ball during their match against Costa Rica June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Ivory Coast's Gervinho during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Chile's Jorge Valdivia celebrates scoring a goal against Australia June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Ghana's John Boye jumps for the ball with Jermaine Jones of the U.S. during their match June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani listens to reporters questions during a news conference June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
England's Raheem Sterling (R) talks with his teammate Wayne Rooney during a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against Mexico June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Germany's Thomas Mueller celebrates with Sami Khedira after scoring his hat trick goal against Portugal June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Cameroon's Charles Itandje reacts during their match against Croatia June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Colombia's Radamel Falcao looks on from the sidelines before their match against Greece June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Uruguay's Abel Hernandez attends a training session June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan attends a training session June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Greece's Ioannis Fetfatzidis holds a piece of paper as his teammate Panagiotis Kone watches during their match against Colombia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
France's Mathieu Debuchy arrives for a training session June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Ivory Coast's Geoffroy Serey Die is seen from the back during their match against Japan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
