Mon Jun 9, 2014

World Cup metro strike

Policemen in riot gear stand inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Policemen in riot gear stand inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen in riot gear stand inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters scuffle with police outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Protesters scuffle with police outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
Protesters scuffle with police outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen in riot gear take position inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Policemen in riot gear take position inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen in riot gear take position inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
Policemen take position outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen take position outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen take position outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Men stand next to riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Men stand next to riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
Men stand next to riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
People run away from tear gas fired by police during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People run away from tear gas fired by police during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, June 09, 2014
People run away from tear gas fired by police during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man gestures to a riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

A man gestures to a riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
A man gestures to a riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Monday, June 09, 2014
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A morning commuter rushes past protesters outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester shouts at riot police in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A protester shouts at riot police in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A protester shouts at riot police in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters shout slogans in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Protesters shout slogans in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
Protesters shout slogans in front of closed Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman peers behind his riot shield inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A policeman peers behind his riot shield inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
A policeman peers behind his riot shield inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A soccer fan holds a Brazilian flag in front of two policemen outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A soccer fan holds a Brazilian flag in front of two policemen outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
A soccer fan holds a Brazilian flag in front of two policemen outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Policemen in riot gear walk inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Policemen in riot gear walk inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen in riot gear walk inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Policemen in riot gear stand outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Policemen in riot gear stand outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
Policemen in riot gear stand outside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
People protest outside the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman gestures behind the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policeman gestures behind the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, June 09, 2014
A policeman gestures behind the closed entrance of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
A man stands in front of riot policemen inside Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A "Strike" sign is seen on the control center of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A "Strike" sign is seen on the control center of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, June 09, 2014
A "Strike" sign is seen on the control center of Ana Rosa subway station during the fifth day of metro worker's protest in Sao Paulo June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
