World Cup protests
A policeman shoots tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazilian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot policemen detain two men during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A police officer runs with his weapon in hid hand after clashes with demonstrators outside of the Tatuape subway station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER...more
A detained demonstrator stands against a wall during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A military police officer reacts after police released teargas to disperse demonstrators at the entrance of the Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags:...more
A photographer is detained by the military police inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferriera
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask raises a sign that reads, "There won't be a World Cup," during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A protester throws a petrol bomb at police during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen ride horses through a street during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A demonstrator uses an extinguisher against military policemen at Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Military policemen advance on stairs of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreria
A military police advances on a photographer inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot policemen fire tear gas against demontrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Riot police break up a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup at a gas station in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
People run for cover as a journalist gestures behind during clashes between police and protesters against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A masked demonstrator walks during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Demonstrators and journalists react during clashes with riot policemen during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A journalist working for CNN is assisted after being injured in clashes between demonstrators and military police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil
A journalist working for CNN is taken to an ambulance by emergency services after being injured in clashes between demonstrators and military police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators hold flags during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd, who was injured by riot police, is assisted while sitting in a gas station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot police block demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira
An anti-government demonstrator wearing a mask marches under a giant banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Riot policemen stand behind burning rubbish during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman yells slogans accompanied by passengers on a bus, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. The placard reads "We want to be the champions in healthcare, education...more
A woman is pushed by riot policemen during a clash with demonstrators in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator walks near to tear gas fired by military police at demonstrators near Carrao metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Media take pictures as military police clash with demonstrators near Carrao metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot policemen with shields walk towards demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
