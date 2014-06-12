Edition:
World Cup protests

A policeman shoots tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot policemen stand on a street in front of a torn Brazilian flag during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Riot policemen detain two men during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A police officer runs with his weapon in hid hand after clashes with demonstrators outside of the Tatuape subway station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A detained demonstrator stands against a wall during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A military police officer reacts after police released teargas to disperse demonstrators at the entrance of the Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER WORLD CUP POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A photographer is detained by the military police inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferriera

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask raises a sign that reads, "There won't be a World Cup," during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A protester throws a petrol bomb at police during a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot policemen ride horses through a street during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Porto Alegre June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A demonstrator uses an extinguisher against military policemen at Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Military policemen advance on stairs of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreria

A military police advances on a photographer inside of Tatuape metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot policemen fire tear gas against demontrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Riot police break up a demonstration against the 2014 World Cup at a gas station in Sao Paulo, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

Police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

People run for cover as a journalist gestures behind during clashes between police and protesters against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A wounded demonstrator is detained by riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A masked demonstrator walks during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Demonstrators and journalists react during clashes with riot policemen during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A journalist working for CNN is assisted after being injured in clashes between demonstrators and military police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

A journalist working for CNN is taken to an ambulance by emergency services after being injured in clashes between demonstrators and military police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators hold flags during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd, who was injured by riot police, is assisted while sitting in a gas station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot police block demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chico Ferreira

An anti-government demonstrator wearing a mask marches under a giant banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Riot policemen stand behind burning rubbish during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman yells slogans accompanied by passengers on a bus, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2014. The placard reads "We want to be the champions in healthcare, education and not just in football." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman is pushed by riot policemen during a clash with demonstrators in a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator walks near to tear gas fired by military police at demonstrators near Carrao metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Media take pictures as military police clash with demonstrators near Carrao metro station during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator throws a tear gas bomb after military police shot at demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Riot policemen with shields walk towards demonstrators during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

