World Cup protests
Demonstrators attack a Caixa bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. The year's first major protest against the World Cup drew more than 2,000 demonstrators into the streets of Brazil's largest city,...more
A demonstrator gestures in front of riot police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator kicks the windshield of a police car, as an officer gets out, during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man (R) helps his family out of their car, which caught fire after driving through a flaming barrier during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman carries her daughter away from their car, after it caught fire driving through a flaming barrier during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A car burns after the family riding it drove through a flaming barrier during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators run through a bar after clashing with military police during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator holds a skateboard that reads "There will be no World Cup" during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators attack a Bradesco bank branch during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man in a Guy Fawkes mask kicks a soccer ball during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators hold a banner that reads "There will be no World Cup" during a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Sao Paulo, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man wearing a mask at the back of his head attends a protest against the 2014 World Cup in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
