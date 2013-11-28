World Cup stadium collapse
Workers stand next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Members of civil defence arrive to the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho...more
A worker looks at a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man takes a picture of a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man records the crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A worker stands next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
