Pictures | Thu Nov 28, 2013 | 2:20pm GMT

World Cup stadium collapse

<p>Workers stand next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Thursday, November 28, 2013

<p>An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Members of civil defence arrive to the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A worker looks at a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Workers stand near a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Workers stand next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>An aerial view of the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>A man takes a picture of a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Members of civil defence arrive to the area where a crane collapsed, on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A man records the crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A worker stands next to a crane that collapsed on the site of the Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup, in Sao Paulo, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

