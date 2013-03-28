World Cup stadium woes
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. Builders are threatening to halt construction on Sao Paulo's new World Cup stadium within weeks...more
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. Builders are threatening to halt construction on Sao Paulo's new World Cup stadium within weeks because of a dispute over financing, a move that could throw next year's global soccer tournament into disarray and cause a major embarrassment for Brazil's government. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, speaks beside pictures of the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, speaks beside pictures of the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium during an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, walks next to the site of the New Corinthians Stadium after an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Andres Sanchez, former president of Brazilian soccer club Corinthians, walks next to the site of the New Corinthians Stadium after an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Labourers work at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Labourers work at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Empty seats are seen in the stands at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Empty seats are seen in the stands at the site of the New Corinthians stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Arena Sao Paulo stadium, known as "Itaquerao", which will host the opening match of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sao Paulo March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Labourers work on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Labourers work on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works on the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works on the construction of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer walks on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer walks on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works at the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A labourer works on the site of the New Corinthians Stadium, one of the venues for the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers labor late at night on the construction of the new Corinthians Stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers labor late at night on the construction of the new Corinthians Stadium, which is being prepared to host matches during the 2014 World Cup, in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A general view of the new Corinthians stadium, one of the hosts of the 2014 World Cup, which is under construction, is seen at night in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A general view of the new Corinthians stadium, one of the hosts of the 2014 World Cup, which is under construction, is seen at night in the Sao Paulo district of Itaquera March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People carry a wrapped up flag at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighbourhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People carry a wrapped up flag at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighbourhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Workers and trucks are seen at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighborhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Workers and trucks are seen at the construction site of the Corinthians Stadium in the neighborhood of Itaquera in Sao Paulo June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
World Irish Dancing Competition
Behind the scenes at the Boston competition.
Protecting the President
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.
Rebuilding the Jersey shore
The Jersey shore remains largely in shambles, as crews try to rebuild the area destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
Signs of SCOTUS
Supporters and opponents of same-sex marriage gather in front of the Supreme Court.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.