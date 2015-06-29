Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 29, 2015 | 7:18pm BST

World Egg Throwing Championships

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
1 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An egg smashes as a competitor fails to make a clean catch during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
2 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man in fancy dress reacts as a competitor drops an egg during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
3 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man reacts after losing a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
4 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A warning sign stands near competitors playing Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
5 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Anya Dawson, 8, celebrates after becoming the Russian Egg Roulette champion during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
6 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A boy loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
7 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man has an egg smashed on his head to raise money for charity during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
8 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A woman does crochet in the back of a vintage car during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
9 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man wearing an apron with a chicken design catches an egg during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
10 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Competitors throw eggs during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
11 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A competitor in fancy dress fails to make a clean catch during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
12 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Merchandise is shown for sale during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
13 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A man wearing a Batman mask loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
14 / 15
Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
An organiser watches competitors during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
15 / 15
