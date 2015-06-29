World Egg Throwing Championships
A man loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An egg smashes as a competitor fails to make a clean catch during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man in fancy dress reacts as a competitor drops an egg during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man reacts after losing a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A warning sign stands near competitors playing Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Anya Dawson, 8, celebrates after becoming the Russian Egg Roulette champion during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A boy loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man has an egg smashed on his head to raise money for charity during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman does crochet in the back of a vintage car during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man wearing an apron with a chicken design catches an egg during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Competitors throw eggs during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A competitor in fancy dress fails to make a clean catch during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Merchandise is shown for sale during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man wearing a Batman mask loses in a game of Russian Egg Roulette during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An organiser watches competitors during the World Egg Throwing Championships and Vintage Day in Swaton, Britain June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Scenes from Glastonbury
Images from the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm.
American Dads
On the eve of the Supreme Court ruling in favor of gay marriage, photographer Lucy Nicholson revisits fathers Jason Howe and his husband Adrian Perez-Boluda.
Gay marriage nationwide
The Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry in a historic triumph for the American gay rights movement.
Best of the European Games
Highlights from the 1st European games.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.