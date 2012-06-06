World Environment Day

The remains of virgin Amazon rainforest are seen after it was cleared for its wood along the PA 150 highway near Moju, Para State May 26, 2012. The PA 150 is the main route used for the transportation of illegal charcoal to smelters producing pig iron, one of the main components of steel, in the city of Maraba, according to IBAMA. A recent Greenpeace investigation reported that the demand for pig iron for industries, such as the U.S. auto industry, is a major contributor to the destruction of the Amazon forest. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho