Pictures | Thu Mar 28, 2013

World Irish Dancing Competition

<p>A member of the O'Hare School Under 16 Ceili team from Akron, Ohio practices with her teammates before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A member of the O'Hare School Under 16 Ceili team from Akron, Ohio practices with her teammates before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A member of the O'Hare School Under 16 Ceili team from Akron, Ohio practices with her teammates before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Competitors warm up in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Girls competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships stand next to fans as they wait for their spray tans to dry in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A competitor reacts after falling at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Angela Mohan (L) helps her student, Lauren Murray, 13, stretch before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Abby Llewellyn, 11, waits to compete backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Katie Coites, 12, of England watches from back stage as she waits to compete in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Detail is seen on the back of a competitors dress at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Simone Loysen, 10, (R) has her hair pinned back stage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Girls wait backstage to compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A girl is silhouetted as she practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Simone Loysen, 10, holds her breath as she has her hair done backstage at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Girls compete at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A competitor laces up her shoes in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A girl competes at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A competitor practices in the hallway before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Competitors make preparations in the hallway at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

A contestant warms up on the practice floor at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, March 28, 2013

Dancers are silhouetted as they practice before competing in the World Irish Dancing Championships in Boston, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

