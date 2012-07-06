World Kissing Day
Fans of France kiss before their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match against Ukraine at Donbass Arena in Donetsk June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Couples kiss during a flashmob organized by a local television station on the eve of Valentine's Day in the southern Russian city of Stavropol February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Revellers kiss during the 17th Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to the Polish and German border, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A couple share a kiss as they take their own photograph during a warm spring day in Central Park in New York April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple kiss in front of Sugar Loaf Mountain as cyclists participate in the World Bike Tour in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2012. The event involves 6,000 people that will ride their bicycles for a better quality of life, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Revellers kiss in the mud during the 15th Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to the Polish and German border, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A photographer takes a picture of men kissing during the Rainbow Friendship Rally in central Sofia June 27, 2009. Hundreds of gays, lesbians, transsexuals and supporters of gay rights participated in the parade. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Derek (L) and Lynn Chambers of Belfast, "Titanoracs" who were married on Good Friday, kiss for photographers after a blessing on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise as it approached Halifax, Canada April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A couple kisses in front of Budapest's Parliament during an attempt to break a Guinness record for simultaneous kissing June 9, 2007. REUTERS/Karoly Arvai
Eric Shanteau (L) gets a kiss from his wife Jeri Moss after finishing second in the men's 100m breaststroke final during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Nebraska, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A couple kiss at a tram stop in front of the Soviet era statue "Worker and Kolkhoz woman" near Moscow's All Russia Exhibition Centre June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Jose Maria Di Bello (R) and his partner Alex Freyre kiss at a hotel bar after an interview with Reuters in Buenos Aires November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists from Israel kiss as they take a picture with a selftimer released camera (not pictured) in front of the mural by Russian artist Dmitry Vrubel of former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker, painted on a segment of East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, in Berlin October 30, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A couple kisses during the "Pustiye Holmi" (Empty Hills) open-air non-format art and music festival outside the village of Gorokhovka, 250 km (154 miles) south of Moscow, June 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A couple kisses at dawn in a field of litter at the Glastonbury Festival 2008 in Somerset in southwest England June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A couple kisses while standing underneath a tree inside Central Park during a warm day in New York, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple kiss during a mass kissing event in downtown Madrid April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A couple embrace in a doorway in Lincoln, eastern England April 27, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A couple kisses during a heavy snowfall at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Actor George Clooney (L) greets presenter Tilda Swinton as he accepts his Best Actor award for his work in "Michael Clayton" during the National Board Of Review of Motion Pictures award gala in New York January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A couple kisses near a fountain in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Couples kiss each other at the Love Park to mark Valentine's Day in Lima, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A couple kiss at "El Parque de las Lloviznas", in Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, June 29, 2007. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
