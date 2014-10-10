World of "Hello Kitty"
People view 'Sweet Kitty' by Osamu Watanabe at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
Hello Kitty dresses are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views "Hello Kitty in Bloom" by Michael Courville at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
Janet Hsu, President and COO of Sanrio, which owns the Hello Kitty brand, speaks at the opening of "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National...more
A dress made by GK Reid and with Hello Kitties is displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California...more
A woman photographs an exhibit at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Cards depicting Hello Kitty as a Playboy bunny and a Hooters Girl are seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los...more
A woman poses for a photo at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10, stands in front of a painting titled "Hello Lincoln" by Scott Scheidly at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National...more
A dress with a Hello Kitty bra designed by Francis Libiran is seen at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
A woman walks past a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
A woman views the painting 'Alegory of Love' by Marc Dennis at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California...more
Hello Kitty motor oil, toilet paper, and a bowling ball are among items in a display case at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum...more
Hello Kitty boxer shorts and ties are displayed at the "Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty" museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10,...more
Hello Kitty wine and soda are seen on display at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10,...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10, views an exhibit at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. ...more
Vivian Wolfson, 10 views 'Kittypatra' by Simone Legno For Tokidoki at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
People view the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A painting titled 'Hello Lincoln' by Scott Scheidly hangs at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, California...more
A woman photographs 'Super Space Titan Kitty' by Colin Christian at the 'Hello! Exploring the Supercute World of Hello Kitty' museum exhibit in honor of Hello Kitty's 40th anniversary, at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles,...more
Next Slideshows
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
Hong Kong - What Next?
Portraits of protesters and details of life on the barricades.
Under a blood moon
The moon turns a coppery red as it passes into Earth's shadow.
Radio-controlled witch
A life-size flying witch takes a test flight over California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.