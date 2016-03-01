Edition:
United Kingdom
Tue Mar 1, 2016

World of hypercars

Bugatti Chiron: 8-liter W16 quad-turbocharged engine, 1,500 horsepower, $2.6 million. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Lamborghini Centenario: 6.5-liter V12 engine, 770 horsepower, 40 units made, $1.9 million. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
McLaren P1 GTR: twin turbo 3.8-litre V8 hybrid engine, 986 bhp, limited to 35 units, $3.06 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Ferrari La Ferrari: 6.3-liter V12 hybrid engine, 949 horsepower, 499 units made, $1.416 million. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Pagani Huayra: twin-turbo 6-liter V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG, 730 horsepower, limited to 100 units, $1.314 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Koenigsegg Agera One:1: 5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, 1,346 bhp, six units built, $2.8 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse La Finale: 8-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 cylinder engine, 1,200 bhp, $2.5 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Lamborghini Veneno: 6.5-liter V12 engine, 740 bhp, 5 units built, $4.5 million. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
Zenvo ST1: turbocharged and supercharged 6.8-litre V8 engine, 1,104 hp, 15 units built, $1.8 million. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Porsche 918 Speedster: 4.6-liter V8 engine, 608 horsepower, 918 units made, $847,000. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
W Motors Lykan HyperSport: 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged Flat-six engine, 770 hp, seven units built, $3.4 million. REUTERS/Martin Dokoupil

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2013
