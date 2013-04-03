World of plastic surgery
A patient is seen as she goes through the so-called "double eyelid surgery", which adds a crease to the eyelids to make the eyes appear larger, in a plastic surgery clinic in Shanghai November 4, 2007. Chinese government officials estimate that $2.4 billion was spent last year on plastic surgery procedures, with 1 million operations taking place. Double eyelid surgery is the most popular cosmetic procedure in China. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Xiaoqing (L) and a consultant take part in an interview with Reuters at the Time Plastic surgery clinic in Shanghai February 4, 2010. The 21-year-old, who would only give her name as Xiaoqing, is seeking extensive plastic surgery to look like actress Jessica Alba, mainly because she hopes to win back her boyfriend who she said always wished she looked more like the Hollywood star. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Hamayun Mohmand shows the pictures of a rhinoplasty procedure on a laptop during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad June 6, 2006. Increasing numbers of people of Pakistani origin are heading to the land of their forefathers, not just to see family and discover roots, but to get cosmetic surgery at a fraction of the cost in the West. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Korean plastic surgeon Kim Byung-gun explains the so-called "double eyelid surgery", which adds a crease to the eyelids to make the eyes appear larger, for Zhang Ding Ling during a consulting session in his clinic in Shanghai November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ana Hartvigsson, a Swedish woman living in Britain, is prepared for a liposuction procedure at a plastic surgery clinic in Budapest, February 29, 2012. Hungary, where medical costs are relatively low with high level of service, is a favorite destination for medical tourism, including plastic surgeries. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Fahad Ali, a 27-year old medical tourist from Britain, is prepared for hair transplant at a clinic of Esteworld, an aesthetic private hospital group, in Istanbul March 30, 2013. As it tries to boost tourism revenues and narrow its current account deficit, its main economic weakness, Turkey is on a mission to diversify away from the all-inclusive package tours to its sun-drenched Mediterranean shores which, local businesses complain, often do too little for the local economy. Of 37 million tourists visiting Turkey last year, about 270,000 came for surgical procedures from moustache implants to liposuction, generating $1 billion in revenues and representing a small but growing fraction of tourism receipts. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A medical staff performs hair transplant on a patient at a clinic of Esteworld, an aesthetic private hospital group, in Istanbul March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A defective silicone gel breast implant manufactured by French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) is seen near surgical instruments after being removed from a patient by plastic surgeon Denis Boucq (L) in a clinic in Nice December 21, 2011. French medical device regulatory authority (AFSSAPS) recalled PIP breast implants in March 2010 after it concluded that their performance and safety were not in accordance with current standards. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Dr. Michael Rose puts marks on a patient's abdomen before beginning an abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) procedure at the Plastic Surgery Center in Shrewsbury, New Jersey October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Medical staff prepare a patient for a facial reconstruction operation in Beijing July 27, 2006. Rising incomes and perceptions that better looks secure better jobs and husbands have fuelled a boom for breast enlargement and other cosmetic remedies in recent years. State media have reported that Chinese people spend over $20 billion a year on altering their looks. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Graciela Diaz, 31, receives a body shape treatment to reduce fat in a beauty clinic in Caracas, November 20, 2009. Unfazed by a recession and rampant inflation, image-conscious Venezuelans show no signs of cutting back on the facelifts, liposuction, and breast augmentation that have become de rigueur beauty treatments. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Corina van Leeuwen of the Netherlands demonstrates breast enlargement surgery, July 28, 2003 in Malaysia's island state of Penang. Corina, 25, had her breasts done six months ago through a Penang-based company called Beautiful Holidays, who combine plastic and cosmetic surgery with luxury holidays. Corina is back in Penang for a follow-up to the surgery. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Corina van Leeuwen of the Netherlands poses in Malaysia's island state of Penang on July 28, 2003, six months after having breast enlargement surgery whilst on holiday there. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A patient, named Gina, 26, receives massage and laser therapy four days after liposuction surgery in Bogota September 8 , 2006. Liposuction is the aesthetic surgery most popular in the Andean country, where prices for the procedure are about half of what it costs in the United States or Europe. Of the three countries where aesthetic surgery is most popular -- Brazil, Mexico and Colombia -- Colombia has the lowest prices. About 40 percent of Colombia´s patients are from other countries. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A contestant has her hair done backstage before second Miss Plastic Hungary beauty pageant in Budapest November 26, 2010. The contest is open to entrants who have had some type of aesthetic surgery. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Amir Ahadi (L) and Arezoo Abassi (R) speak with Reyhaneh Ahadi about her nose surgery at the office of their surgeon Nabiollah Shariati in Tehran June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Caren Firouz (IRAN)
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. In his idolization of the superhero, Chavez, a self-professed "pageant trainer" who owns two costume stores, has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries for his nose, cheeks, lips and chin down to his thighs and even his skin color to look more like the "Man of Steel". The final result bears little resemblance to his old self. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
