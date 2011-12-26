World of Santas
Santa Clause costumes, for a man and woman, hang on the front of a Christmas decorations stall at a market in central Beijing December 11, 2011. Although Christmas is not an official holiday in China, many households hang decorations during the traditional Christmas period. REUTERS/David Gray
Volunteers dressed as Santa Claus attend an annual meeting at a theatre in Berlin November 26, 2011. Several hundred people in Father Christmas and fairy costumes met for a general meeting to receive advice and instructions for their participation in this years festive season. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is arrested by riot policemen during clashes with students protesting against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Participants take part in the Great Edinburgh Santa Run in Princes Street gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland December 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A young demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus stands near Israeli soldiers standing guard during a protest against the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank village of al-Masara near Bethlehem December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man dressed as Santa Claus is lifted by crane towards the world's first Santa-friendly chimney in Somerford Keynes, southern England December 19, 2011. The development of the chimney, which is undergoing practical tests, was inspired by Leo Park after he told his mother, Jade, that the chimney in the house they were having built was too small to accommodate Santa Claus. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Revellers taking part in a 'Santa pub crawl' dressed in seasonal costumes climb on statues in Trafalgar Square in London December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Two men dressed as Santa Claus use a toilet in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara, Italy, December 10, 2011. A group of people dressed up as Santa Claus to attend the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" where they sang Christmas carols and interacted with passers-by to spread the joy of Christmas, according to organisers. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman dressed in a female Santa costume hails a cab as she takes part in the annual SantaCon celebration in New York December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Nikolai Vasilyev water-skis while dressed as Santa Claus along the Yenisei River outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 22, 2011. Vasilyev, 58, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace College, constructed the self-made water skis to travel on the water surface. The skis are made of plastic foam and the sticks are designed to propel him forward. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People dressed in Santa Claus suits gather in front of the White House as part of Santarchy in Washington December 17, 2011. Santarchy is an annual event celebrating Christmas. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Schoolchildren dressed as Santa Claus form the shape of a star ahead of Christmas celebrations at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai December 10, 2011. Some 1500 schoolchildren aged three to five formed the shape of a Christmas star in an attempt to make a maiden entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, a media release said. REUTERS/Babu
Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011, to give toys to children living in the neighborhoods under the bridge. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving toys in the Christmas period to children living in the very poor area of the city for 13 years, according to Chacon. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Runners take part in a Santa Claus themed fun run for various charities at Greenwich Park in London December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A combination photo shows participants of SantaCon posing for a portrait at the corner of Broad and Wall Street in New York December 10, 2011. SantaCon is an annual celebration of the holiday season with revelers travelling around New York to different bars and locations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as Santa Claus arrives by helicopter during an event at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, in Guatemala City, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Todd Engle (C) and Mary Rose Engle (R) hold weapons as they pose for a photograph with a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Scottsdale Gun Club in Scottsdale, Arizona December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man dressed as Santa Claus embraces a woman during an event at the San Juan de Dios Hospital, in Guatemala City, December 21, 2011. The hospital organized the event to distribute gifts to children who are hospitalized to receive medical attention. This is the 28th year that the hospital is organizing the event. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A participant in the annual Santa Speedo Run makes his way between cars stopped in the streets of the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A window cleaner dressed as Santa Claus poses for photographers during an event to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday season at a shopping mall in Tokyo December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, uses a computer monitor with camera to fix his beard during a break at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A woman dresses up as Santa Claus in a shop during the "European Meeting of Santa Claus" in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Volunteers of America Sidewalk Santa's march in the 109th annual Sidewalk Santa Parade through midtown Manhattan in New York, November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People take part in a half naked "Santa run" in Budapest, Hungary, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A model, dressed in Santa Claus costume, puts on make-up on a street in Hanoi December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
A girl dresses up as Santa during a European meeting of Santa Claus in Citta' Sant'Angelo near Pescara December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Participants take part in the Great Edinburgh Santa Run in Princes Street gardens in Edinburgh, Scotland December 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume posses for a picture next to police officers in Times Square during the annual SantaCon celebration in New York December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes wave while singing "Jingle Bells" during Christmas celebrations at their school in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Winter swimmers wearing Santa Claus costumes play soccer on a frozen lake ahead of Christmas in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A man dressed as Santa Claus waves to passersby in front of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City during a Christmas tree distribution by Jerusalem's municipality December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume stands on the field before the start of the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Chievo at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man dressed as Santa Claus talks with children near trees decorated with Christmas lights at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks in a street ahead of Christmas celebrations in Kathmandu December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A group of cyclists ride past an illuminated Santa Claus on the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
