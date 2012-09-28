World of tourists

Edition:
Tourists take photos of each other near a temple at Nanshan Cultural Centre, about 60km (37 miles) west of Sanya, in south China's Hainan Island province November 26, 2007. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tourists take photos of each other near a temple at Nanshan Cultural Centre, about 60km (37 miles) west of Sanya, in south China's Hainan Island province November 26, 2007. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbor of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A boy prepares to snorkel in front of the wreckage of capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, near the harbor of Giglio Porto August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

David, 23, a waiter, shows his restaurant's menu to the tourists in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Young girls run on a viewing platform at Tiefenbachkogl mountain (3309 meters) above Mittelbergferner Glacier in the Oetztal Alps in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Young girls run on a viewing platform at Tiefenbachkogl mountain (3309 meters) above Mittelbergferner Glacier in the Oetztal Alps in the Austrian province of Tyrol August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A group of tourists eats a picnic lunch in front of a waterfall in Skogarfoss, Iceland May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A group of tourists eats a picnic lunch in front of a waterfall in Skogarfoss, Iceland May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists takes photos as they enjoy the quiet halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tourists takes photos as they enjoy the quiet halls of the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Chip Watson from Skellytown, Texas touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City November 6, 2011. Watson in on a 71-member delegation of motorcyclists from the U.S., that includes evangelical pastors and military veterans, and is in Israel for a nine day motorcade as part of a mission to show support for Israel and its defence forces, a statement from Israel's Tourism Ministry said.

Chip Watson from Skellytown, Texas touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City November 6, 2011. Watson in on a 71-member delegation of motorcyclists from the U.S., that includes evangelical pastors and military veterans, and is in Israel for a nine day motorcade as part of a mission to show support for Israel and its defence forces, a statement from Israel's Tourism Ministry said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tourists take pictures from a viewpoint overlooking the Iguazu falls, in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Tourists take pictures from a viewpoint overlooking the Iguazu falls, in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Australian tourists, transiting in Germany, arrive with the first Australian special charter flight from Cairo at the Frankfurt airport, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Australian tourists, transiting in Germany, arrive with the first Australian special charter flight from Cairo at the Frankfurt airport, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

A member of a Chinese delegation takes pictures at the costal area of the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, North Korea, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A member of a Chinese delegation takes pictures at the costal area of the Mount Kumgang resort in Kumgang, North Korea, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A tourist stands in front of the Parthenon Temple at the archaeological site of the Acropolis Hill in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A tourist stands in front of the Parthenon Temple at the archaeological site of the Acropolis Hill in Athens November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Tourists prepare to sleep inside their room at the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. Entirely made of ice, the hotel offers accommodation in 10 double rooms with king size beds, where the temperature is between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius, at a price of 35 Euro ($45.73) per person. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Tourists prepare to sleep inside their room at the Balea Lac Hotel of Ice in the Fagaras mountains, 300km (184 miles) northwest of Bucharest December 28, 2011. Entirely made of ice, the hotel offers accommodation in 10 double rooms with king size beds, where the temperature is between -2 and 2 degrees Celsius, at a price of 35 Euro ($45.73) per person. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

A man crosses a pedestrian bridge in Norman Wells, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A man crosses a pedestrian bridge in Norman Wells, Northwest Territories, Canada, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A tourist eats ice cream near to the remains of the former Berlin Wall at the Berlin Wall memorial site in Bernauer Strasse, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A tourist eats ice cream near to the remains of the former Berlin Wall at the Berlin Wall memorial site in Bernauer Strasse, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Passengers wearing period dress pose on the aft deck while on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. The ship had sailed from Southampton, retracing the route of the ill fated Titanic liner which sank after hitting an iceberg 100 years ago. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Passengers wearing period dress pose on the aft deck while on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod April 18, 2012. The ship had sailed from Southampton, retracing the route of the ill fated Titanic liner which sank after hitting an iceberg 100 years ago. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A tourist walks along the beach of Pattaya, east of Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A tourist walks along the beach of Pattaya, east of Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Israeli Arab tourists look at the Petra mountains in front of the archaeological court building in Petra July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Israeli Arab tourists look at the Petra mountains in front of the archaeological court building in Petra July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. Namtso Lake, which means sacred or heaven lake in Tibetan, is 4,718 metres (15,479 feet) above sea level and is the second largest salt-water lake in China next to Qinghai Lake. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. Namtso Lake, which means sacred or heaven lake in Tibetan, is 4,718 metres (15,479 feet) above sea level and is the second largest salt-water lake in China next to Qinghai Lake. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Chinese tourist take pictures of the Oriental Pearl Tower at the financial district of Shanghai June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A tourist sits on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A tourist sits on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

