World Pork Expo 2014
Youngsters exhibit their pigs at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. The World Pork Expo is billed as the world's largest pork-specific trade show, with more than 375 commercial exhibits and 20,000 attendees, according to event...more
Pigs enter a barn at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Jerry Happy of Automated Production Systems fills a smoker with pork ribs at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
"Pig Lady" Jo Faye Fatino, dressed head to toe including jewelry in pig attire, eats a bacon ice cream bar at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig lies in a holding pen at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A contestant walks off the show floor with her pig at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Pigs rest in a barn at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A young contestant gets a high five after showing his pig at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig walks on the show floor at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig stands in a holding pen at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Eight-year-old Kennedy Marceaux shows her York Barrow pig that won best in class at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Eight-year-old Kennedy Marceaux walks her York Barrow pig that won best in class and third overall at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Thousands of people gather at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A pig walks from the show barn at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Racks of pork ribs get smoked at the 2014 World Pork Expo in Des Moines, Iowa June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
