World Press Photo Award winners
World Press Photo of the Year: Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Burhan Ozbilici, The Associated, Panos Pictures/Courtesy of...more
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize singles: Lone activist Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in...more
Contemporary Issues, 2nd prize singles: A woman is supported by two men while crossing a river, as refugees attempt to reach Macedonia on a route that would bypass the border fence, on 14 March 2016. Hundreds of refugees walked out of an overcrowded...more
Contemporary Issues, 3rd prize singles: Two Nigerian refugees cry and embrace in a detention center for refugees in Surman, Libya 17 August 2016. The detention center houses hundreds of women escaping precarious conditions. Many claim they are...more
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize stories: A man is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota Sunday, November 20, 2016. Many people were injured when, with...more
Contemporary Issues, 2nd prize stories: Marcela (2) observes her sisters in her mother's lap at the family's home in the rural area of Areia. Twin sisters Heloisa (left) and Heloa (right) were born seven months prior with microcephaly caused by the...more
Contemporary Issues, 3rd prize stories: Domingo, from Angola, came several years ago to Brazil in search for a better life. Peter Bauza/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Daily Life, 1st prize singles: At the hospital, Najiba holds her two-year-old nephew Shabir who was injured from a bomb blast in Kabul on 29 March 2016. Afghanistan has endured armed conflict since 1979, when the Soviet Union invaded. Afghan...more
Daily Life, 2nd prize singles: Four students of a gymnastics school in Xuzhou, China, do toe-pressure training for 30 minutes in the afternoon. Tiejun Wang/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Daily Life, 3rd prize singles: An Uyghur woman carries money in her stockings, a common practice. Uygur women, while Muslim, typically do not adhere to the conservative dress code that women in neighboring countries follow. On this train from...more
Daily Life, 1st prize stories: A weathered barber shop in Old Havana, Cuba. In December, days after Fidel Castro's death, his ashes were taken into the countryside, on a route that retraced, in reverse, the steps of the revolution he led in 1959....more
Daily Life, 2nd prize stories: All people are hereditary hunters in this small settlement near Nizhnyaya Tunguska River. Elena Anosova/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Daily Life, 3rd prize stories: The lessons at school stop for the whole harvest time of the potatoes, to which all children should attend. Maria and Alexandra in a moment of pause. The inhabitants of this secluded and silent community call it the...more
General News, 1st prize singles: The Iraqi Special Operations Forces search houses of Gogjali, an eastern district of Mosul, looking for Daesh members, equipment, and evidence on 2 November 2016. Laurent Van der Stockt, Getty Reportage for Le...more
General News, 2nd prize singles: An 11-year-old girl from Nigeria (left), who said her mother died in Libya, cries next to her 10-year-old brother aboard an NGO rescue boat, on 28 July 2016. The children had sailed for hours in an overcrowded rubber...more
General News, 3rd prize singles: The photos show scenes from Quezon City Jail, one of the Philippines' most overcrowded prisons. Conditions are getting worse as police wage an unprecedented war on crime. There are 3,800 inmates at the jail, which was...more
General News, 1st prize stories: Heavy rain pours as police operatives investigate inside an alley where a victim, Romeo Joel Torres Fontanilla (37) was killed by two unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in the early morning in Manila, Philippines....more
General News, 2nd prize stories: A family flees the fighting in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, as oil fields burned in Qayyara, Iraq, on November 12, 2016. In its sixth week, the military campaign to retake Mosul from the Islamic State had bogged...more
General News, 3rd prize stories: Soon after he surrendered, an ISIS fighter is violently dragged by Libyan fighters affiliated with the government in Tripoli while they shout and threaten to lynch him on December 5, 2016. Few minutes later he was...more
Long-Term Projects, 1st prize: Civilians escape from a fire at a house destroyed by an air attack in the Luhanskaya village.Valery Melnikov, Rossiya Segodnya/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Long-Term Projects, 2nd prize: Two young women, having enjoyed a drink at a party, dance together. Although unrelated men and women are forbidden to socialise together many people ignore these strictures in the privacy of their own homes. Hossein...more
Long-Term Projects, 3rd prize: Kelly Freeman arrives at her wedding reception in Dubois, Kansas. Markus Jokela, Helsingin Sanomat/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
Nature, 1st prize singles: A sea turtle entangled in a fishing net swims off the coast of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on 8 June 2016. Sea turtles are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature....more
Nature, 2nd prize singles: A wild leopard strolls through Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a protected area in the northern part of Mumbai City, India, on 24 September 2016. The leopard is on its nocturnal prowl in the adjacent human settlements in...more
Nature, 3rd prize singles: A carpet of monarch butterflies covers the forest floor of El Rosario Butterfly Sanctuary, in Michoacan, Mexico, on 12 March, after a strong snow storm hit from 8 to 9 March, 2016. The storm hit the mountains of Central...more
Nature, 1st prize stories: A black rhino bull is seen dead, poached for its horns less than 8 hours earlier at Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve, South Africa. It is suspected that the killers came from a local community approximately 3 miles away,...more
Nature, 2nd prize stories: Ye Ye, a 16-year-old giant panda, lounges in a massive wild enclosure at a conservation center in Wolong Nature Reserve. Her 2-year-old cub, Hua Yan ("Pretty Girl") was released into the wild after two years of "panda...more
Nature, 3rd prize stories: Fallow deer walk in the silence of the night. Bence Mate/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via REUTERS
People, 1st prize singles: Five-year-old Maha and her family fled from the village Hawija outside Mosul, Iraq, seven days ago. The fear of so-called Islamic State and the lack of food forced them to leave their home, her mother says. Now Maha lays on...more
People, 2nd prize singles: Hellen (41) lives with a mental health problem. Her illness developed later in life. In developing countries, over 80 percent of people living with mental health problems do not receive any treatment. In African countries,...more
People, 3rd prize singles: A woman strokes a girl's head as she rests on her lap whilst sitting on a sofa in a police station in Camaguey, Cuba, on 12 February 2016, with a portrait of Fidel Castro hanging above them. Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz was a...more
People, 1st prize stories: Port of Progreso, where Koreans first arrived in the Yucatan peninsula. Their final stop was Merida, where they were sold off to the highest bidders as slaves.Michael Vince Kim/Courtesy of World Press Photo...more
People, 2nd prize stories: On 28 December each year, the "Floured War" takes place in Ibi in the province of Alicante, Spain. During the festival, the citizens are divided into two groups: the 'Enfarinat' (the floured) group simulates a coup d'etat...more
People, 3rd prize stories: Zach Garrett will be part of the US archery team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is photographed at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. This is Garrett's first Olympics. Jay Clendenin, Los Angeles Times...more
Sports, 1st prize singles: Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse Sir Des Champs as they fall at The Chair fence during the Grand National steeplechase during day three of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree Racecourse on April 9th 2016 in...more
Sports, 2nd prize singles: Gael Monfils of France dives for a forehand in his fourth round match against Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia, during the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Australia, on 25 January 2016. The Australian Open holds the...more
Sports, 3rd prize singles: Usain Bolt of Jamaica smiles as he looks back at his competition, whilst winning the 100-meter semi-final sprint, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bolt is regarded as the fastest human ever timed. He is the...more
Sports, 1st prize stories: Muddy York Rugby Football Club players Michael Smith, left, Devin McCarney, center, and Jean Paul Markides are photographed during a rehearsal for their performance at the annual team fundraiser drag show on Saturday, 5...more
Sports, 2nd prize stories: The chess player concentrates just a few moments before the start of the next round of a tournament.Chess, for some, represents a world full of strong emotions, adrenaline and stress. This series focuses especially on the...more
Sports, 3rd prize stories: With the aid of chains purchased at the hardware store and deadlift straps, Lindsay performs cleans under the watchful eye of her coach Jenny Jeffries. "It's been an important relationship for me," says Jeffries, who was...more
Spot News, 1st prize singles: Lawyers help their injured colleagues after a bomb explosion in Quetta, Pakistan, on 8 August 2016. Seventy people were killed when a bomb exploded outside a civil hospital where a crowd of lawyers and journalists had...more
Spot News, 2nd prize singles: A Syrian girl cries out as a wounded child lies next to her at a makeshift hospital on 12 September 2016. She had been injured in reported government airstrikes on the rebel-held town of Douma, east of Damascus, Syria....more
Spot News, 3rd prize singles: A car bomb explodes next to Iraqi special forces armored vehicles as they advance towards Islamic State held territory in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Iraqi Special Operations Forces, also known as the...more
Spot News, 1st prize stories: Gallery goers cower after Mevlut Mert Altintas shot Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Burhan Ozbilici, The Associated, Panos Pictures/Courtesy of...more
Spot News, 2nd prize stories: Syrian men carrying babies make their way through the rubble of destroyed buildings following a reported airstrike on the rebel-held Salihin neighborhood of Aleppo on 11 September 2016. Airstrikes have killed dozens in...more
Spot News, 3rd prize stories: Eritreans migrants seen cramped in the hold of a large wooden boat which carried approximately 540 men women and children, mostly Eritreans. Mathieu Willcocks/MOAS.eu/Courtesy of World Press Photo Foundation/Handout via...more
