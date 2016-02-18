World Press Photo Awards winners
World Press Photo of the Year and Spot News, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Warren Richardson - Hope for a New Life. A man passes a baby through the fence at the Serbia/Hungary border in Roszke, Hungary, August 28, 2015....more
General News, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Mauricio Lima - IS Fighter Treated at Kurdish Hospital. A doctor rubs ointment on the burns of Jacob, 16, in front of a poster of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers'...more
Nature, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Rohan Kelly - Storm Front on Bondi Beach. A sunbather is oblivious to the ominous shelf cloud approaching on Bondi beach November 6, 2015. A massive “cloud tsunami�? looms over Sydney in a...more
Daily Life, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Kevin Frayer - China's Coal Addiction. Chinese men pull a tricycle in a neighborhood next to a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi, China, November 26, 2015. A history of heavy dependence on...more
Sports, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Christian Walgram - FIS World Championships. Ondrej Bank of Czech Republic crashes during the downhill race of the alpine combined at the FIS World Champioships 2015 in Beaver Creek February 8,...more
Contemporary Issues, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Zhang Lei - Haze in China. A city in northern China is shrouded in haze, Tianjin, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Zhang Lei via WPP
People, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Matic Zorman - Waiting to Register. A child refugee is covered with a raincoat while she waits in line to get registered in Presevo refugee registration camp October 7, 2015. Most of the refugees...more
