World Press Photo Awards winners

General News, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Mauricio Lima - IS Fighter Treated at Kurdish Hospital. A doctor rubs ointment on the burns of Jacob, 16, in front of a poster of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, at a YPG hospital compound on the outskirts of Hasaka August 1, 2015. According to YPG fighters at the scene, Jacob is an ISIS fighter from Deir al-Zour and the only survivior from an ambush made by YPG fighters over a truck alleged to carry ISIS fighters on the outskirts of Hasaka. Six ISIS fighters died in the attack, 5 of them completely disfigured by the explosion. REUTERS/Mauricio Lima via WPP

