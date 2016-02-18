Edition:
World Press Photo Awards winners

World Press Photo of the Year and Spot News, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Warren Richardson - Hope for a New Life. A man passes a baby through the fence at the Serbia/Hungary border in Roszke, Hungary, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Warren Richardson via WPP

Thursday, February 18, 2016
General News, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Mauricio Lima - IS Fighter Treated at Kurdish Hospital. A doctor rubs ointment on the burns of Jacob, 16, in front of a poster of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, at a YPG hospital compound on the outskirts of Hasaka August 1, 2015. According to YPG fighters at the scene, Jacob is an ISIS fighter from Deir al-Zour and the only survivior from an ambush made by YPG fighters over a truck alleged to carry ISIS fighters on the outskirts of Hasaka. Six ISIS fighters died in the attack, 5 of them completely disfigured by the explosion. REUTERS/Mauricio Lima via WPP

Nature, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Rohan Kelly - Storm Front on Bondi Beach. A sunbather is oblivious to the ominous shelf cloud approaching on Bondi beach November 6, 2015. A massive “cloud tsunami�? looms over Sydney in a spectacular weather event seen only a few times a year. The enormous shelf cloud rolled in from the sea, turning the sky almost black and bringing violent thunderstorms in its wake. REUTERS/Rohan Kelly via WPP

Daily Life, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Kevin Frayer - China's Coal Addiction. Chinese men pull a tricycle in a neighborhood next to a coal-fired power plant in Shanxi, China, November 26, 2015. A history of heavy dependence on burning coal for energy has made China the source of nearly a third of the world's total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the toxic pollutants widely cited by scientists and environmentalists as the primary cause of global warming. REUTERS/Kevin Frayer via WPP

Sports, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Christian Walgram - FIS World Championships. Ondrej Bank of Czech Republic crashes during the downhill race of the alpine combined at the FIS World Champioships 2015 in Beaver Creek February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Walgram via WPP

Contemporary Issues, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Zhang Lei - Haze in China. A city in northern China is shrouded in haze, Tianjin, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Zhang Lei via WPP

People, 1st prize singles, World Press Photo Awards: Matic Zorman - Waiting to Register. A child refugee is covered with a raincoat while she waits in line to get registered in Presevo refugee registration camp October 7, 2015. Most of the refugees who crossed Serbia try to continue their route towards Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia and other countries of the European Union. REUTERS/Matic Zorman via WPP

