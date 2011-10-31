World reaches seven billion
Newborn baby Isaac Davies who was born at 12.46am in the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, northern England, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Newborn baby girl Mya is held by her father at a hospital in Dubai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Vinita Yadav, a 23-year-old Indian, holds her newborn baby girl Nargis, who was born at 7.20am, inside a community health centre in Mall, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Aviva Zigdon from the southern Israeli town of Netivot holds her newborn baby boy in a delivery room at the Saban Birth and Maternity Center in Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Chinta Smith, a 23 year-old American mother with one other child, holds her newly born son Wesley Charles Williams Jr., who was born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Wesley Charles Williams Jr., a baby boy born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches long, lies in his bassinet at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) staff gives a cake to the family of newborn baby girl named Danica Camacho, the Philippines' symbolic "seven billionth baby" who is part of the United Nations' seven billion global population projection, in Fabella Maternity hospital in Manila, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Emili Victoria Sequera, the first child and daughter of Venezuelan Yuleixi Sequera, 20, lies on a trolly minutes after she was born in the childbirth unit at the Santa Ana public maternity hospital in Caracas, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Wesley Charles Williams Sr. (top) looks over at his newly born son, Wesley Charles Williams Jr., born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jamila Bakari, a 39 year-old Somali-American mother with 10 other children, holds her newborn son Bilaal Mohammed at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Medics hold an infant boy shortly after Alla Baturina gave birth to him, at a perinatal center of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Vinita Yadav, a 23-year-old Indian, holds her newborn baby girl Nargis, who was born at 7.20am, in a community health centre in Mall, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Newborn girl Serafima sleeps shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A doctor holds a newborn baby at a private clinic in Ankara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A newborn infant boy lies on his mother Alla Baturina at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Friends and relatives wait with expectant mothers at the OG ward in Muslim Free Hospital and Medical Relief Society in Yangon, Myanmar, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Baby Cin gets a kiss from his mother Miran shortly after being born at Avista Adventist hospital in Louisville, Colorado near Denver at 2:41 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A newborn baby is seen at a maternity hospital in Tbilisi, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Baby Cin sleeps shortly after being born at Avista Adventist hospital in Louisville, Colorado near Denver at 2:41 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A nurse feeds a newborn baby named Hayat, or Life, in the nursery of a hospital in the West bank town of Bethlehem, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A newborn baby is weighed after it was born at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Babies are seen at a perinatal centre of Moscow city hospital number 8, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Newborn Russian girl Serafima sleeps on her mother Aigul Grekova shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Yuleixi Sequera from Venezuela, 20, looks at her first child and daughter Emili Victoria Sequera while a nurse carries her, minutes after she was born inside the childbirth unit at the Santa Ana public maternity hospital in Caracas, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Bilaal Mohammed lies in his bassinet at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A paediatrician measures the head of Linda Abigail, the third child of Lourdes Suyapa Rodriguez, 35, after she was born at 00:20 in the childbirth unit of the Escuela hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An infant boy cries shortly after mother Alla Baturina gave birth to him, at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Newborn baby girl Mya is seen shortly after being born at a hospital in Dubai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
