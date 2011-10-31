Edition:
United Kingdom

World reaches seven billion

Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn baby Isaac Davies who was born at 12.46am in the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, northern England, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn baby Isaac Davies who was born at 12.46am in the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, northern England, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
1 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn baby girl Mya is held by her father at a hospital in Dubai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn baby girl Mya is held by her father at a hospital in Dubai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Close
2 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Vinita Yadav, a 23-year-old Indian, holds her newborn baby girl Nargis, who was born at 7.20am, inside a community health centre in Mall, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Monday, October 31, 2011

Vinita Yadav, a 23-year-old Indian, holds her newborn baby girl Nargis, who was born at 7.20am, inside a community health centre in Mall, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
3 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Aviva Zigdon from the southern Israeli town of Netivot holds her newborn baby boy in a delivery room at the Saban Birth and Maternity Center in Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Monday, October 31, 2011

Aviva Zigdon from the southern Israeli town of Netivot holds her newborn baby boy in a delivery room at the Saban Birth and Maternity Center in Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
4 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Chinta Smith, a 23 year-old American mother with one other child, holds her newly born son Wesley Charles Williams Jr., who was born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 31, 2011

Chinta Smith, a 23 year-old American mother with one other child, holds her newly born son Wesley Charles Williams Jr., who was born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Wesley Charles Williams Jr., a baby boy born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches long, lies in his bassinet at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 31, 2011

Wesley Charles Williams Jr., a baby boy born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches long, lies in his bassinet at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
6 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) staff gives a cake to the family of newborn baby girl named Danica Camacho, the Philippines' symbolic "seven billionth baby" who is part of the United Nations' seven billion global population projection, in Fabella Maternity hospital in Manila, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, October 31, 2011

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) staff gives a cake to the family of newborn baby girl named Danica Camacho, the Philippines' symbolic "seven billionth baby" who is part of the United Nations' seven billion global population projection, in Fabella Maternity hospital in Manila, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Emili Victoria Sequera, the first child and daughter of Venezuelan Yuleixi Sequera, 20, lies on a trolly minutes after she was born in the childbirth unit at the Santa Ana public maternity hospital in Caracas, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monday, October 31, 2011

Emili Victoria Sequera, the first child and daughter of Venezuelan Yuleixi Sequera, 20, lies on a trolly minutes after she was born in the childbirth unit at the Santa Ana public maternity hospital in Caracas, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
8 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Wesley Charles Williams Sr. (top) looks over at his newly born son, Wesley Charles Williams Jr., born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 31, 2011

Wesley Charles Williams Sr. (top) looks over at his newly born son, Wesley Charles Williams Jr., born at 2:15pm at seven pounds two ounces and 19 inches, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Jamila Bakari, a 39 year-old Somali-American mother with 10 other children, holds her newborn son Bilaal Mohammed at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 31, 2011

Jamila Bakari, a 39 year-old Somali-American mother with 10 other children, holds her newborn son Bilaal Mohammed at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Medics hold an infant boy shortly after Alla Baturina gave birth to him, at a perinatal center of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, October 31, 2011

Medics hold an infant boy shortly after Alla Baturina gave birth to him, at a perinatal center of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
11 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Vinita Yadav, a 23-year-old Indian, holds her newborn baby girl Nargis, who was born at 7.20am, in a community health centre in Mall, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Monday, October 31, 2011

Vinita Yadav, a 23-year-old Indian, holds her newborn baby girl Nargis, who was born at 7.20am, in a community health centre in Mall, on the outskirts of the northern Indian city of Lucknow, India, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
12 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn girl Serafima sleeps shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn girl Serafima sleeps shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
13 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

A doctor holds a newborn baby at a private clinic in Ankara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, October 31, 2011

A doctor holds a newborn baby at a private clinic in Ankara, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
14 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

A newborn infant boy lies on his mother Alla Baturina at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, October 31, 2011

A newborn infant boy lies on his mother Alla Baturina at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
15 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Friends and relatives wait with expectant mothers at the OG ward in Muslim Free Hospital and Medical Relief Society in Yangon, Myanmar, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Monday, October 31, 2011

Friends and relatives wait with expectant mothers at the OG ward in Muslim Free Hospital and Medical Relief Society in Yangon, Myanmar, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
16 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Baby Cin gets a kiss from his mother Miran shortly after being born at Avista Adventist hospital in Louisville, Colorado near Denver at 2:41 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, October 31, 2011

Baby Cin gets a kiss from his mother Miran shortly after being born at Avista Adventist hospital in Louisville, Colorado near Denver at 2:41 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

A newborn baby is seen at a maternity hospital in Tbilisi, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, October 31, 2011

A newborn baby is seen at a maternity hospital in Tbilisi, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
18 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Baby Cin sleeps shortly after being born at Avista Adventist hospital in Louisville, Colorado near Denver at 2:41 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Monday, October 31, 2011

Baby Cin sleeps shortly after being born at Avista Adventist hospital in Louisville, Colorado near Denver at 2:41 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

A nurse feeds a newborn baby named Hayat, or Life, in the nursery of a hospital in the West bank town of Bethlehem, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, October 31, 2011

A nurse feeds a newborn baby named Hayat, or Life, in the nursery of a hospital in the West bank town of Bethlehem, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
20 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

A newborn baby is weighed after it was born at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, October 31, 2011

A newborn baby is weighed after it was born at a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Babies are seen at a perinatal centre of Moscow city hospital number 8, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, October 31, 2011

Babies are seen at a perinatal centre of Moscow city hospital number 8, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
22 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn Russian girl Serafima sleeps on her mother Aigul Grekova shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn Russian girl Serafima sleeps on her mother Aigul Grekova shortly after being born at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 at 11:55 a.m. local time, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
23 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Yuleixi Sequera from Venezuela, 20, looks at her first child and daughter Emili Victoria Sequera while a nurse carries her, minutes after she was born inside the childbirth unit at the Santa Ana public maternity hospital in Caracas, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monday, October 31, 2011

Yuleixi Sequera from Venezuela, 20, looks at her first child and daughter Emili Victoria Sequera while a nurse carries her, minutes after she was born inside the childbirth unit at the Santa Ana public maternity hospital in Caracas, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
24 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Bilaal Mohammed lies in his bassinet at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, October 31, 2011

Bilaal Mohammed lies in his bassinet at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

A paediatrician measures the head of Linda Abigail, the third child of Lourdes Suyapa Rodriguez, 35, after she was born at 00:20 in the childbirth unit of the Escuela hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, October 31, 2011

A paediatrician measures the head of Linda Abigail, the third child of Lourdes Suyapa Rodriguez, 35, after she was born at 00:20 in the childbirth unit of the Escuela hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
26 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

An infant boy cries shortly after mother Alla Baturina gave birth to him, at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Monday, October 31, 2011

An infant boy cries shortly after mother Alla Baturina gave birth to him, at a perinatal centre of Moscow City Hospital Number 8 in Moscow, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
27 / 28
Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn baby girl Mya is seen shortly after being born at a hospital in Dubai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Monday, October 31, 2011

Newborn baby girl Mya is seen shortly after being born at a hospital in Dubai, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Close
28 / 28

World reaches seven billion

World reaches seven billion Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

NATO in Libya

NATO in Libya
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Grammy red carpet

All Collections

Grammy red carpet

2:01am GMT

Best of the BAFTAs

All Collections

Best of the BAFTAs

1:16am GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Saturday, February 11, 2017

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »