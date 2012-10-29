World Series
San Francisco Giants' Gregor Blanco (R) and Angel Pagan embrace the World Series Trophy after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Fans celebrate at Civic Center Plaza after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers, winning the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Baseball fans jump on a car in celebration at Civic Center Plaza after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers, winning the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants players surround relief pitcher Sergio Romo (C) as they celebrate after winning Game 4 over the Detroit Tigers to clinch the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A couple kisses at Civic Center Plaza after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers, winning the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A baseball fan sits on a light post in celebration outside AT&T Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A baseball fan jumps over a bonfire in celebration outside AT&T Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series, in San Francisco, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants players celebrate after winning Game 4 over the Detroit Tigers to clinch the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants Buster Posey (L) celebrates with teammate Sergio Romo (C) as Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera (R) walks away from home plate after the Giants defeated the Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit,...more
San Francisco Giants players, including Hunter Pence (R), celebrate after winning Game 4 over the Detroit Tigers to clinch the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Baseball fans celebrate outside AT&T Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants players celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence sprays champagne as he celebrates after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants second baseman Marco Scutaro carries his child on the field as he celebrates after his team defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo (R) strikes out Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera (C) with a called third strike in front of catcher Buster Posey (L) giving the Giants a victory over the Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship...more
Fans celebrate at Civic Center Plaza after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers, winning the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean shows the World Series Trophy to Giants fans in the stands after his team defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants' Ryan Theriot scores the eventual winning run against the Detroit Tigers in the tenth inning during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo celebrates after the Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants Ryan Theriot scores the game winning run on a Marco Scutaro single in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detroit Tigers' Omar Infante is hit by a pitch in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants Buster Posey watches his two-run home run along with Detroit Tigers catcher Gerald Laird (R) in the sixth inning during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey celebrates his sixth inning two-run home run as he approaches Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Detroit Tigers' Quintin Berry tosses his batting helmet after grounding out to the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants Pablo Sandoval (L) fields a bunt by Detroit Tigers' Quintin Berry as starting pitcher Matt Cain avoids the play in the third inning during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence is congratulated in the dugout after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants fans celebrates after their team swept the Detroit Tigers to win the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland sits in the dugout before the start of Game 4 of the World Series against the San Francisco Giants in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
A police officer confronts a baseball fan outside AT&T Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series, in San Francisco, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A police officer reacts after demanding baseball fans to climb down from a bus near Civic Center Plaza after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers, winning the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam more
Baseball fans jump on a bus in celebration at Civic Center Plaza after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers, winning the World Series, in San Francisco, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean carries the World Series Trophy on the field after his team defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
San Francisco Giants players celebrate with the World Series Trophy after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Sergio Romo (R) jumps into the arms of catcher Buster Posey (L) after defeating the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval holds the World Series MVP trophy after his team defeated the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 to win the World Series in Detroit, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
