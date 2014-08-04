Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 4, 2014 | 6:20pm BST

World War One remembered

Members of the Rifles Living Society, wearing uniforms similar to those worn by soldiers in World War One, march during a "Short Step" parade, to mark the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War One, in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Some 600 balloons emblazoned with a poppy and the name of a fallen soldier flutter in the sky during the "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Prince Charles lays a wreath during a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Glasgow, Scotland August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool

France's President Francois Hollande (R) and German President Joachim Gauck (L) embrace as they pay their respects in the crypt of the National Monument of Hartmannswillerkopf in Wattwiller, eastern France, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

The hands of French President Francois Hollande (R) and German President Joachim Gauck are seen during a stone-laying ceremony at the National Monument of Hartmannswillerkopf in Wattwiller, eastern France, August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Christophe Karaba/Pool

French President Francois Hollande (L) and German President Joachim Gauck attend a ceremony at the Vieil Armand "Hartmannswillerkopf" battlefield in the Alsace region, France August 3, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Belgium's King Philippe kisses a girl during a ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial in Liege August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Military personnel bow their heads as they observe a minute of silence during a ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A Chelsea Pensioner gestures as he is driven past the Big Ben clock tower in an Edwardian era car during The Great War Centenary Parade in central London August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Members of the Rifles Living Society, wearing uniforms similar to those worn by soldiers in World War One, prepare to take part in a "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Disarmed German World War One ammunition relics are displayed in a crate inside a recreated trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The French association "Le Sapeur Picard" recreated two trenches of the First World War, on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A member of the French association "Le Sapeur Picard" dressed as a German WWI soldier sits in a recreated German World War One trench in Fay, Picardie region, August 2, 2014. The association recreated two trenches of the First World War, on the same spot, at the same scale and with the same tools as back in 1916. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony unveiling a World War One monument at the Poklonnaya Gora War Memorial Park in Moscow August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry speaks with members of the armed forces during a "Step Short" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Military personnel parade under the "Step Short Centenary Arch" during a ceremony in Folkestone, in southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Members of the Sea Cadets Corps take a moment's rest as they take part in a "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, French President Francois Hollande, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (L-R) attend a ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial in Liege, Belgium August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles leaves Glasgow Cathedral with the Lord Provost of Glasgow, Sadie Docherty (center L), following a service for the Commonwealth in Glasgow, Scotland August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A girl holds a white balloon next to Belgium's King Philippe during a ceremony at the Cointe Inter-allied Memorial in Liege August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A veteran arrives to take part in a "Short Step" ceremony in Folkestone, southern England August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

