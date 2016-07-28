Edition:
United Kingdom

World Youth Day

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
CZESTOCHOWA, POLAND
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Pope Francis falls as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Pope Francis falls as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
CZESTOCHOWA, Poland
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

A woman receives holy communion during Pope Francis visit at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A woman receives holy communion during Pope Francis visit at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
2 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
CZESTOCHOWA, Poland
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Balloons with an image of Pope Francis are seen in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Sebastian Adamus/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Balloons with an image of Pope Francis are seen in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Sebastian Adamus/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
CZESTOCHOWA, Poland
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Faithfuls greet Pope Francis as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Faithfuls greet Pope Francis as he arrives at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
CZESTOCHOWA, Poland
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Faithfuls wait for the arrival of Pope Francis who will lead a mass in commemoration of the 1050th anniversary of Poland's Baptism, at Jasna Gora in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Faithfuls wait for the arrival of Pope Francis who will lead a mass in commemoration of the 1050th anniversary of Poland's Baptism, at Jasna Gora in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 31
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
CZESTOCHOWA, Poland
Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016

Faithfuls attend as Pope Francis leads a mass at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Faithfuls attend as Pope Francis leads a mass at the Jasna Gora shrine in Czestochowa, Poland July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pope Francis waves at the faithful as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 31
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Pope Francis waves at the faithfuls as he travels in the popemobile with Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop of Krakow (L) to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pope Francis waves at the faithfuls as he travels in the popemobile with Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, Archbishop of Krakow (L) to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 31
Photographer
Stefano Rellandini
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A man takes a picture before Pope Francis' arrival at a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A man takes a picture before Pope Francis' arrival at a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
9 / 31
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Faithfuls greet Pope Francis as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Faithfuls greet Pope Francis as he travels to a welcoming ceremony at Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 31
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Pope Francis is welcomed by faithfuls as he travels to Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Pope Francis is welcomed by faithfuls as he travels to Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A poster with Pope Francis is seen near Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A poster with Pope Francis is seen near Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

A woman carrying a Pope Francis puppet is seen near Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A woman carrying a Pope Francis puppet is seen near Cracovia Stadium in Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Faithfuls cheer as they wait for Pope Francis' arrival at Balice airport near Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Faithfuls cheer as they wait for Pope Francis' arrival at Balice airport near Krakow, Poland July 27, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
14 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
CZESTOCHOWA, Poland
Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Police officers are seen during preparations for the arrival of Pope Francis at Jasna Gora Monastery in Czestochowa, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Police officers are seen during preparations for the arrival of Pope Francis at Jasna Gora Monastery in Czestochowa, Poland July 27, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Grzegorz Skowronek/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, POLAND
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A priest waits for faithful in confessional during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A priest waits for faithful in confessional during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, POLAND
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A pilgrim covered in raincoat smiles during the World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A pilgrim covered in raincoat smiles during the World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Ociepa/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 31
Photographer
Kacper Pempel
Location
KRAKOW, POLAND
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Security officers monitor the site of the opening ceremony during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Security officers monitor the site of the opening ceremony during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
18 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims dance during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims dance during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A nun walks past a poster on the main stage before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A nun walks past a poster on the main stage before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
20 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims covered in rain coats walk during heavy rain on World Youth Day at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims covered in rain coats walk during heavy rain on World Youth Day at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
22 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims gather for the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims gather for the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A pilgrim prays before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A pilgrim prays before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
24 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims covered in rain coats play during heavy rain on World Youth Day at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims covered in rain coats play during heavy rain on World Youth Day at the Main Square in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims confess during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims confess during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims arrive at the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims arrive at the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
27 / 31
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
KRAKOW, POLAND
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Nuns covered in rain coats gather before the opening mass of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Nuns covered in rain coats gather before the opening mass of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland July 26, 2016. Agencja Gazeta/Krzysztof Miller/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims wait for the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims wait for the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
29 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Pilgrims sing songs at the main square during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Pilgrims sing songs at the main square during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
30 / 31
Photographer
David W Cerny
Location
KRAKOW, Poland
Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016

A pilgrim poses next to a picture of Pope Francis at the main square during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A pilgrim poses next to a picture of Pope Francis at the main square during World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
31 / 31

World Youth Day

World Youth Day Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

When animals attack

When animals attack
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »