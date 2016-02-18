Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016

World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.

The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
