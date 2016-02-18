World's biggest cruise ship. Ever.
The Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Royal Caribbean ship is the biggest cruise liner in the world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A security member is seen near a propeller of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders work on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder worker is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ship builders walk near the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are pictured on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view inside the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A shipbuilder is seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship is pictured at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ship builders work on a section of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Shipbuilders are seen on the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
View of the Harmony of the Seas class ship at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Marseille from above
Aerial images of the French port city of Marseille.
The papacy of Pope Francis
Highlights from Pope Francis' reign.
Singapore Airshow
Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.
Einstein's gravitational waves
For the first time scientists have detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.