World's biggest feet

The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez, the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet, with...more

The shoes of Jeison Rodriguez, the living person with the largest feet in the world, are seen next to the shoes of his nephew at his house in Maracay, Venezuela, October 14, 2015. Rodriguez, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest feet, with 40.1 cm (1 ft 3.79 in) on the right foot and 39.6 cm (1 ft 3.59 in) on the left foot. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close