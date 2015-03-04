World's cheapest cities
1: Bangalore, India is the cheapest city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's latest bi-annual cost of living index. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
2. Karachi, Pakistan is second. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
3. Mumbai, India is third. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
4. Caracas, Venezuela is fourth. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
5. Chennai, India is fifth. REUTERS/Babu
6. New Delhi, India is sixth. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
7. Damascus, Syria is seventh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
8. Tehran, Iran is eighth. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
9. Kathmandu, Nepal is ninth. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
10. Algiers, Algeria is tenth. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
