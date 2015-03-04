Edition:
Wed Mar 4, 2015

World's cheapest cities

1: Bangalore, India is the cheapest city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's latest bi-annual cost of living index. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
2. Karachi, Pakistan is second. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, January 22, 2015
3. Mumbai, India is third. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2012
4. Caracas, Venezuela is fourth. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
5. Chennai, India is fifth. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2010
6. New Delhi, India is sixth. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, November 05, 2010
7. Damascus, Syria is seventh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
8. Tehran, Iran is eighth. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Sunday, August 28, 2011
9. Kathmandu, Nepal is ninth. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
10. Algiers, Algeria is tenth. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
