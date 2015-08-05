World's highest-paid actors
1: Robert Downey Jr. is the world's highest paid actor this year with $80 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $50 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
3: Vin Diesel earned $47 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Bradley Cooper earned $41.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Adam Sandler earned $41 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
6: Tom Cruise earned $40 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Stringer
8: Bollywood star Salman Khan earned 33.5 million. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned 32.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
10: Mark Wahlberg earned $32 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: Dwayne Johnson earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Johnny Depp earned $30 million. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
13: Leonardo DiCaprio earned $29 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14: Channing Tatum earned $29 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Chris Hemsworth earned $27 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
16: Daniel Craig earned $27 million. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
17: Matthew McConaughey earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
18: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $26 million. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
19: Will Smith earned $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20: Matt Damon earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Hugh Jackman earned $23 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
22: Ben Affleck earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
23: Liam Neeson earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
24: Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat earned $18 million. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
25: Russell Crowe earned $18 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
26: Seth Rogen earned $17 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
27: George Clooney earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
28: Brad Pitt earned $16 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
29: Jonah Hill earned $16 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
30: Will Ferrell earned $15 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
31: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
32: Chris Evans earned $13.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
33: Chris Pratt earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
34: Hong Kong actor Andy Lau earned $13 million. REUTERS/Patrick Lin
Next Slideshows
Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest
Bobbi Kristina Brown is buried alongside her mother Whitney Houston.
Jolie's humanitarian work
Angelina Jolie's role as UNHCR's special envoy.
Plus size summer fashion
Models hit the catwalk for the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo.
World's largest Elvis festival
Over 120 Elvis tribute artists, and 30,000 visitors converge on the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Ontario, Canada.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.