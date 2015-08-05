Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 9:30pm BST

World's highest-paid actors

1: Robert Downey Jr. is the world's highest paid actor this year with $80 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
2: Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $50 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2013
3: Vin Diesel earned $47 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
4: Bradley Cooper earned $41.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
5: Adam Sandler earned $41 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
6: Tom Cruise earned $40 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
7: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 01, 2012
8: Bollywood star Salman Khan earned 33.5 million. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, February 16, 2012
9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned 32.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2011
10: Mark Wahlberg earned $32 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 06, 2013
11: Dwayne Johnson earned $31.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
12: Johnny Depp earned $30 million. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
13: Leonardo DiCaprio earned $29 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
14: Channing Tatum earned $29 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
15: Chris Hemsworth earned $27 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
16: Daniel Craig earned $27 million. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 07, 2015
17: Matthew McConaughey earned $26.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
18: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan earned $26 million. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2012
19: Will Smith earned $26 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
20: Matt Damon earned $25 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2013
21: Hugh Jackman earned $23 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, June 09, 2014
22: Ben Affleck earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
23: Liam Neeson earned $19.5 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
24: Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat earned $18 million. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2012
25: Russell Crowe earned $18 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 27, 2014
26: Seth Rogen earned $17 million. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
27: George Clooney earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
28: Brad Pitt earned $16 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
29: Jonah Hill earned $16 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
30: Will Ferrell earned $15 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
31: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
32: Chris Evans earned $13.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 14, 2014
33: Chris Pratt earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
34: Hong Kong actor Andy Lau earned $13 million. REUTERS/Patrick Lin

Reuters / Saturday, November 23, 2013
