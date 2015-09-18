Edition:
World's highest-paid models

1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman

8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar

12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

