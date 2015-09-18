World's highest-paid models
1: Gisele Bundchen was the highest-paid model this past year with an estimated $44 million in earnings, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
2: Cara Delevingne earned $9 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2: Adriana Lima earned $9 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4: Doutzen Kroes earned $7.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5: Natalia Vodianova earned $7 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
6: Miranda Kerr earned $5.5. million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
6: Joan Smalls earned $5.5 million. REUTERS/Yves Herman
8: Lara Stone earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
8: Alessandra Ambrosio earned $5 million. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
8: Candice Swanepoel earned $5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Karlie Kloss earned $5 million. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
12: Carolyn Murphy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Mike Segar
12: Kate Moss earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12: Liu Wen earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
12: Daria Werbowy earned $4.5 million. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
16: Kendall Jenner earned $4 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
17: Hilary Rhoda earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
17: Kate Upton earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
17: Jourdan Dunn earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville
17: Anja Rubik earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17: Edita Vilkeviciute earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Best of NYFW
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NYFW: Day 7
Daily highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Backstage at NYFW
Backstage at New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.