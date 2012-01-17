Edition:
World's largest cruise ships

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship 'Allure of the Seas' enters port in Fort Lauderdale as seen from nearby Hollywood, Florida, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The "Central Park" area on the Oasis of the Seas is seen during a media tour in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The Cruise ship 'Freedom of the Seas' sits at New York Harbor, May 13, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

An interior view of the 110-square-metre Royal Suite, the biggest cabin inside the 'Rhapsody of the Seas' upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The MS Allure of the Seas sets sail from Turku ship yard, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The Oasis of the Seas passes under the Great Belt Fixed Link Bridge near Nyborg, Denmark, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Royal Caribbean

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A woman sunbathes on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 as it arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

One of the large pools aboard the Oasis of the Seas, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The cruise ship Queen Mary 2 passes Hamburg's famous landmark "Landungsbruecken" (Mooring) as it enters the dry-dock at the Blohm Voss shipyard in Hamburg for maintenance, November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Emma Skinner tries out the FlowRider, a surf simulator, on Freedom of the Seas, docked in Southampton, April 29, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A waiter inside the Britannia Restaurant aboard the Queen Mary 2, February 20, 2007. REUTERS/Will Burgess

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Oasis of the Seas navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The Queen Mary 2 arrives at Kwai Chung Modern Terminals in Hong Kong, February 28, 2007. REUTERS/Paul Yeung

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Staterooms overlook the boardwalk deck on the Oasis of the Seas during a media tour at its home port in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Visitors tour the casino on Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The bedroom of a loft suite aboard the Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas cruise ship, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The multi-functional basketball, volleyball and badminton court on the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

View of a jacuzzi on the Queen Mary 2, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The Queen Mary 2 leaves its dock at the Alstom shipyards in St Nazaire, western France, September 25, 2003. REUTERS/Daniel Joubert

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

People sunbathe on the deck of the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship anchored at the Canary Islands' port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, January 16, 2004. [ REUTERS/File

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Visitors tour the deck of Rhapsody of the Seas upon her arrival in Hong Kong, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

The icerink of the cruise ship MS Allure of the Seas, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

People watch the 'float out' of the Disney Dream as it leaves the covered building dock at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

One of the bars on board the Queen Mary 2, some hours before it left from Saint Nazaire, December 23, 2003. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A general view taken from an office building shows the cruise ship Freedom of the Seas at the Blohm and Voss shipyard at the harbour of Hamburg, April 19, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

