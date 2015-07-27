Edition:
World's largest Elvis festival

Elvis Presley tribute artist Corny Rempel of Steinbach, Manitoba performs in a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

An Elvis Presley fan shows his T-shirt at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. Featuring over 120 Elvis tribute artists, it is the world's largest Elvis festival and last year hosted 30,000 visitors. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Joey Cundari of Brampton, Ontario performs "Jailhouse Rock" on a street stage at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A fan's purse featuring the image of Elvis Presley lies on a bar table during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Bruce Stewart (L) of Georgian Bay, Ontario passes Lorenz Francke of Scarborough, Ontario during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Dave Stewart of Ballymena, Northern Ireland waits at a hot dog vendor during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's first Elvis Presley tribute artist Norm Ackland of London, Ontario poses with his heavy rings and a shield at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Gordie McNeil of Fort Erie, Ontario performs on a sidewalk during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artists (L-R) Richard Wolfe of Hamilton, Ontario, Doug McKenzie of Tavistock, Ontario, Corny Rempel of Steinbach, Manitoba and John Cigan of Pickering, Ontario prepare in a dressing room for a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

A sign advertising old Elvis Presley VHS cassette tapes is seen taped to the wall at a venue hosting a talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Eleven week-old baby girl Alyssa Malfatti of Orangeville, Ontario is held by her father for a portrait in an Elvis cutout during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

An Elvis Presley tribute artist leaves a portable toilet at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Robert Pooran of Etobicoke prepares in a dressing room before a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Norm Ackland, Jr of Windsor, Ontario performs with his son Jax on a street stage at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Richard Wolfe of Hamilton, Ontario prepares in a dressing room for a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artists (L-R) Richard Wolfe of Hamilton, Ontario, Dave Collimson of Keswick, Ontario, Corny Rempel of Steinbach, Manitoba and Marcus Wells of Toronto chat in the stands of a hockey arena before a gospel talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Lorenz Francke of Scarborough, Ontario poses with fans during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Dan Barella of Staten Island, New York performs during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Marcus Wells (R) of Toronto speaks with a woman wearing a souvenir shirt at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Len Mizzoni of Ontario performs during the semi-finals of a talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Mark Craig of Midland, Ontario greets a fan from a street stage during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute Brad Mitchell of Spokane, Washington performs during the semi-finals of a talent contest during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist "Fast Eddie the Roller Skating Elvis" of Orillia, Ontario kisses a fan during the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Elvis Presley tribute artist Norm Ackland, Jr of Windsor, Ontario performs near dancers on a street stage at the four day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

