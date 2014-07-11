World's largest military air show
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The tails of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, are seen during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aviation enthusiast photographs an Airbus A400M aircraft during the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Aviation enthusiasts attend the The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aviation enthusiast watches The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ground staff kneel in front of The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, perform during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Police officers watch an Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Italian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A General Dynamics F-16M Fighting Falcon of the Royal Netherlands Air Force performs during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aviation enthusiast watches an Aero Vodochody L-39C Albatros aircraft of the Estonian Air Force performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An aviation enthusiast watches an Airbus A400M aircraft performing during The Royal International Air Tattoo at the RAF in Fairford July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
