Edition:
United Kingdom

World's longest train tunnel

Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
SEDRUN, Switzerland
Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016

Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Journalists stand on a platform at a multifunction and emergency stop station of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun, Switzerland March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Guests waves at a train that has crossed the tunnel during the opening ceremony of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel, the world's longest and deepest rail tunnel, near the town of Erstfeld, Switzerland June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
2 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers cycle past the northern entrances of the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. Crossing the Alps, the world's longest train tunnel should become operational at the end of 2016. The project consists of two parallel single track tunnels, each of a length of 57 km (35 miles). REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
3 / 26
Photographer
POOL New
Location
Pollegio, Switzerland
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the southern portal in Pollegio, Switzerland, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Klauzner/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
France's President Francois Hollande, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Switzerland's President Johann Schneider-Ammann look on after travelling through the Gotthard Rail Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world, on its opening day, at the southern portal in Pollegio, Switzerland, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Klauzner/Pool
Close
4 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
FAIDO, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014

A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A worker places parts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Faido May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
5 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ST. GOTTHARD, Switzerland
Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011

A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2011
A miner climbs on excavated rocks after a giant drill machine broke through at the final section Sedrun-Faido, at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 26
Photographer
Michael Buholzer 2
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008

Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008
Workers operate on a tunnel drilling machine inside the Gotthard base tunnel in Erstfeld, central Switzerland May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Close
7 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
AMSTEG, Switzerland
Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009

A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
A miner holds a statue of St. Barbara, patron saint of miners, as he is welcomed by colleagues after the drill machine 'Gaby' made it through the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
8 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An employee of AlpTransit Gotthard Ltd and a visitor stand at the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
9 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
AMSTEG, Switzerland
Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009

Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2009
Miners stand in front as the drill machine 'Gaby' breaks through the rock at the section Erstfeld-Amsteg at the construction site of the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel June 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker uses a hammer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands beside mobile maschinery during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
13 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An engineer sits on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
15 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker uses a measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use finishing trowels to plane fresh concrete on the track bed of the rails in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
17 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker prepares tools and material during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
18 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker receives instructions from an engineer during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
19 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker stands on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
20 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker use torque wrench to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
21 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers joke during a break beside the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
22 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
Workers use torque wrenches to fix screw nuts during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
23 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
A worker adjusts a laser measuring gauge during the installation of the railway tracks in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
24 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ERSTFELD, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012

An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2012
An employee looks at monitors to control the mixture of concrete on the special train 'Helvetia' in the NEAT Gotthard Base tunnel near Erstfeld May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
25 / 26
Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
SEDRUN, Switzerland
Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015

A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A long exposure is taken from a train driving through the NEAT Gotthard Base Tunnel during a media visit near the town of Sedrun August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
26 / 26

World's longest train tunnel

World's longest train tunnel Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Stuck!

Stuck!
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »