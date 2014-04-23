World's most beautiful woman
Actress Lupita Nyong'o has been named the world's most beautiful person of 2014 by People magazine. She attends the 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lupita Nyong'o has been named the world's most beautiful person of 2014 by People magazine. She attends the 25th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in the film "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o stands in the audience during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o stands in the audience during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture award for the film "12 Years a Slave" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture award for the film "12 Years a Slave" during the 45th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," waves as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o, of the film "12 Years A Slave," waves as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" from Jonah Hill at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o accepts the award for best supporting actress for her role in "12 Years a Slave" from Jonah Hill at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, California January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her best supporting actress award as she arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her best supporting actress award as she arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in West Hollywood, California February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Director and producer Steve McQueen and Lupita Nyong'o celebrate after winning best picture for "12 Years A Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director and producer Steve McQueen and Lupita Nyong'o celebrate after winning best picture for "12 Years A Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o poses at the premiere of the film "Non-Stop" in Los Angeles February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lupita Nyong'o poses at the premiere of the film "Non-Stop" in Los Angeles February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for outstanding performance by a female in a supporting role for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Lupita Nyong'o poses with her award for outstanding performance by a female in a supporting role for her role in "12 Years a Slave" at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Peaches Geldof
Celebrities say farewell to media and fashion personality Peaches Geldof.
Gabriel Garcia Marquez mourned
Fans of the Colombian author mourn his death at the age of 87.
Richest rappers
The wealthiest rappers according to Forbes.
Best of Banksy
Recent works from the elusive British street artist.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.