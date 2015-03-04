Edition:
World's most expensive cities

1: Singapore is the most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's latest bi-annual cost of living index. REUTERS/Edgar Su

2: Paris, France is second. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

3: Oslo, Norway is third. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix

4: Zurich, Switzerland is fourth. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

5: Sydney, Australia is fifth. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

6: Melbourne, Australia is sixth. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

7: Geneva, Switzerland is seventh. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

8: Copenhagen, Denmark is eighth. REUTERS/Bob Strong

9: Hong Kong is ninth. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

9: Seoul, South Korea is also ninth. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

10: New York is tenth. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

World's cheapest cities

