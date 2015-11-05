World's most powerful people
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti
2: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is second. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
3. President Obama is third. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
5. China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
6. Microsoft founder Bill Gates. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
7. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
8. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
9: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
10. Google CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
11. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Yves Herman
12. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
13. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
14: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
15. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
16. France's President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
17: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
18. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
19: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
20. JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
21: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Sebastian Scheiner/Pool
22: Alibaba's Jack Ma. REUTERS/Stringer
23: IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
24: GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
25: ExxonMobil chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
26: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
27: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
28: Toyota President Akio Toyoda. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
29: David and Charles Koch of Koch Industries. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
30: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
31: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
32: Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
33: Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
34: BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink. REUTERS/Jason Reed
35: Newscorp chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
36: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
37: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
38: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
39: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
40: United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. REUTERS/Juan Medina
