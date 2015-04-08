Edition:
World's oldest art replicated

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region. The cave contains the world's earliest known art, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region. The cave contains the world's earliest known art, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta

