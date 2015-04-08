World's oldest art replicated
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated...more
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta
