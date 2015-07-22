Edition:
World's oldest Koran

A fragment of a Koran manuscript is seen in the library at the University of Birmingham in Britain July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A British university said on Wednesday that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the Islamic text in the world, possibly written by someone who might have known Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Radiocarbon dating indicated that the parchment folios held by the University of Birmingham in central England were at least 1,370 years old, which would make them one of the earliest written forms of the Islamic holy book in existence. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Researchers said the manuscript, held here by conservator Marie Sviergula, consisted of two parchment leaves and contained parts of Suras (chapters) 18 to 20, and was written with ink in an early form of Arabic script known as Hijazi. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The university said for years it had been misbound with leaves of a similar Koran manuscript which dated from the late seventh century. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The radiocarbon dating, said to have a 95.4 percent accuracy, found the parchment dated from between 568 and 645. Mohammad is believed to have lived between 570 and 632. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The manuscript was part of the university's collection of 3,000 Middle Eastern documents which was acquired in the 1920s by Alphonse Mingana, a Chaldean priest born near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Muslim scholars said the discovery, along with similar recent finds and studies in Europe, would help academics piece together the development of the manuscript into its modern form. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

